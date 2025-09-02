DEUTZ Expands with SOBEK: Electric Drives in Defense Boom

DEUTZ AG has acquired 100% of the shares in SOBEK Group GmbH, a supplier of electric drive systems.

SOBEK Group is based in Hirschberg, Germany, and specializes in high-precision electric drive systems for unmanned aerial systems, including military drones.

SOBEK Group is expected to generate revenue in the low to mid double-digit million-euro range in 2025, with an EBITDA of approximately €10 to €12 million.

The acquisition's purchase price results in an EBITDA multiple of around 11x based on SOBEK's expected profitability for 2025.

The transaction's closing is expected imminently, and the acquisition is financed through credit lines, with a potential capital increase under consideration.

DEUTZ AG is tapping into the growth market in defense through this acquisition.

