DEUTZ Acquires Drone Drive Specialist, Taps Booming Defense Market

DEUTZ AG has acquired SOBEK Group GmbH, a manufacturer of high-performance electric drives for specialized applications, including drones and motor sports.

The acquisition aims to enhance DEUTZ's transition from a component manufacturer to a system provider, particularly in the growing defense market.

SOBEK's technology offers superior power density and energy efficiency, crucial for modern drone applications, and it already supplies leading European drone manufacturers.

The defense market is a key focus, with NATO investing heavily in drones, shifting from conventional platforms to autonomous systems.

DEUTZ plans to leverage SOBEK's technology for applications beyond defense, including civilian aviation and urban transportation, while expanding its existing businesses in motor sports and medical technology.

The acquisition is expected to be completed soon, with financing secured through credit lines, and DEUTZ may consider a capital increase if market conditions are favorable.

