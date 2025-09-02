DEUTZ Acquires Drone Drive Specialist, Taps Booming Defense Market
DEUTZ AG's acquisition of SOBEK Group GmbH marks a pivotal move towards becoming a system provider, leveraging SOBEK's advanced electric drive technology to expand in defense and beyond.
Foto: DEUTZ AG
- DEUTZ AG has acquired SOBEK Group GmbH, a manufacturer of high-performance electric drives for specialized applications, including drones and motor sports.
- The acquisition aims to enhance DEUTZ's transition from a component manufacturer to a system provider, particularly in the growing defense market.
- SOBEK's technology offers superior power density and energy efficiency, crucial for modern drone applications, and it already supplies leading European drone manufacturers.
- The defense market is a key focus, with NATO investing heavily in drones, shifting from conventional platforms to autonomous systems.
- DEUTZ plans to leverage SOBEK's technology for applications beyond defense, including civilian aviation and urban transportation, while expanding its existing businesses in motor sports and medical technology.
- The acquisition is expected to be completed soon, with financing secured through credit lines, and DEUTZ may consider a capital increase if market conditions are favorable.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Deutz is on 06.11.2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.909,29PKT (+0,05 %).
+0,03 %
-2,78 %
+15,18 %
+21,46 %
+87,76 %
+137,48 %
+93,64 %
+76,92 %
-51,80 %
ISIN:DE0006305006WKN:630500
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
