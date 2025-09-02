Excelling Now, Poised to Hit Mid-Term Goals!
Dormakaba's year was marked by financial success, strategic innovation, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability, setting the stage for continued growth and industry leadership.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- Dormakaba achieved an organic net sales growth of 4.1% and increased its adjusted EBITDA margin by 80 basis points to 15.5%, with a net profit of CHF 188.0 million.
- The company improved its financial profile with a leverage of 0.8x and a free cash flow of CHF 176.9 million, achieving its ROCE mid-term target one year ahead of schedule.
- Dormakaba's transformation program continues to deliver results, with a focus on cost reduction, efficiency, and complexity reduction, contributing to margin expansion.
- The company proposed a dividend of CHF 9.20 (+15.0%) and a 1-to-10 share split, aiming to maintain or increase the dividend per share annually.
- Dormakaba's sustainability efforts resulted in significant advances, including a 10% reduction in carbon emissions and a 54% reduction in landfill waste, alongside receiving global recognition for its sustainability performance.
- David Fuller was appointed as Chief Innovation Officer, succeeding Magín Guardiola, to drive innovation and strengthen the company's market position, particularly in the North American access control market.
