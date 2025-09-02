49 0 Kommentare Boosted Fees Align with AuM Growth & Year-End Performance Gains

Partners Group's financial prowess shines as it reaches USD 174 billion in assets under management by mid-2025. With a remarkable USD 12 billion raised, management fees climbed 5%, while performance fees skyrocketed by 94%. This surge in fees propelled profits up by 14%, despite a 25% rise in operating costs. Looking ahead, Partners Group anticipates new client assets of up to USD 31 billion, aiming for a robust performance fee contribution.

wO Newsflash 0 Follower Autor folgen Mehr anzeigen Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen. Mehr anzeigen RSS-Feed abonnieren

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

