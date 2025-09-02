Boosted Fees Align with AuM Growth & Year-End Performance Gains
Partners Group's financial prowess shines as it reaches USD 174 billion in assets under management by mid-2025. With a remarkable USD 12 billion raised, management fees climbed 5%, while performance fees skyrocketed by 94%. This surge in fees propelled profits up by 14%, despite a 25% rise in operating costs. Looking ahead, Partners Group anticipates new client assets of up to USD 31 billion, aiming for a robust performance fee contribution.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Partners Group's total Assets under Management (AuM) reached USD 174 billion as of June 30, 2025, with a fundraising of USD 12 billion.
- Management fees increased by 5% year-on-year to CHF 854 million, while performance fees surged by 94% to CHF 314 million, accounting for 27% of total revenues.
- The firm's profit rose by 14% year-on-year to CHF 578 million, driven by higher performance fees.
- Total operating costs increased by 25% to CHF 435 million, mainly due to higher variable performance fee-related personnel expenses.
- Partners Group expects new client assets of USD 26 to 31 billion for the full year 2025, with performance fees projected to represent 25% to 40% of total revenues.
- EBITDA increased by 17% to CHF 733 million, with an EBITDA margin of 62.7%, and the firm aims to maintain a ~60% operating margin on newly generated management and performance fees.
