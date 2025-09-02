TeamViewer, ATAI Life Sciences & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ATAI Life Sciences
|+4,58 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Xiaomi
|+4,42 %
|Hardware
|🥉
|BeiGene
|+4,35 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|SMA Solar Technology
|-7,46 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|JanOne
|-11,81 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Mobvista
|-12,64 %
|Dienstleistungen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Invictus Energy
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|East Africa Metals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
|Tilray Brands
|Pharmaindustrie
|InflaRx
|Biotechnologie
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|TeamViewer
|72
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|64
|Freizeit
|🥉
|Silber
|38
|Rohstoffe
|Novo Nordisk
|36
|Pharmaindustrie
|Rheinmetall
|29
|Maschinenbau
|Atos
|23
|Informationstechnologie
ATAI Life Sciences
Wochenperformance: -0,93 %
Platz 1
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +2,89 %
Platz 2
BeiGene
Wochenperformance: +0,73 %
Platz 3
SMA Solar Technology
Wochenperformance: -20,43 %
Platz 4
JanOne
Wochenperformance: +1,65 %
Platz 5
Mobvista
Wochenperformance: +7,43 %
Platz 6
Invictus Energy
Wochenperformance: +73,30 %
Platz 7
East Africa Metals
Wochenperformance: +14,04 %
Platz 8
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +2,89 %
Platz 9
Tilray Brands
Wochenperformance: -5,76 %
Platz 10
InflaRx
Wochenperformance: +68,56 %
Platz 11
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -13,00 %
Platz 12
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +10,93 %
Platz 13
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,14 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: +4,94 %
Platz 15
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: +1,47 %
Platz 16
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: +5,71 %
Platz 17
Atos
Wochenperformance: -16,84 %
Platz 18
