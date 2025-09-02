    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTilray Brands AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Tilray Brands
    TeamViewer, ATAI Life Sciences & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 ATAI Life Sciences +4,58 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Xiaomi +4,42 % Hardware Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 BeiGene +4,35 % Biotechnologie Nachrichten
    🟥 SMA Solar Technology -7,46 % Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 JanOne -11,81 % Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Mobvista -12,64 % Dienstleistungen Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Invictus Energy Öl/Gas Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 East Africa Metals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Xiaomi Hardware Forum Nachrichten
      Tilray Brands Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      InflaRx Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 TeamViewer 72 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Borussia Dortmund 64 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Silber 38 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Novo Nordisk 36 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Rheinmetall 29 Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
      Atos 23 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    TeamViewer, ATAI Life Sciences & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.