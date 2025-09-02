INTERSHOP Boosts Cloud Growth with Capital Increase & Subscription Rights

Intershop Communications AG is conducting a cash capital increase, issuing up to 4,374,684 new shares at a subscription price of EUR 1.00 per share.

The subscription period for existing shareholders is from September 8 to September 22, 2025, with a subscription ratio of 10:3.

Proceeds from the capital increase will be used to optimize the corporate structure and finance AI initiatives to enhance competitiveness.

Anchor shareholders have agreed to participate in the capital increase, ensuring support for the initiative.

The new shares will be entitled to dividends starting January 1, 2025, and any unsubscribed shares will be offered to selected investors in a private placement.

The subscription offer will be published in the Federal Gazette on September 5, 2025, and further details will be available on the company's website.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at INTERSHOP Communications is on 22.10.2025.

The price of INTERSHOP Communications at the time of the news was 1,4050EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





