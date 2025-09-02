ABO Energy Boosts Performance, Slashes Costs in First Half-Year

ABO Energy reported an after-tax profit of 9.6 million euros in the first half of 2025, slightly down from 11.4 million euros in the previous year.

The company maintains its full-year profit forecast between 29 million euros and 39 million euros, supported by a strong pipeline of projects, especially in the German wind market.

A cost reduction and efficiency program is being implemented to maintain profitability, halting employee growth and focusing on internal redeployment.

ABO Energy has withdrawn from project development in Greece and sold its national subsidiary, while also planning to sell a 4.4 gigawatt portfolio of Finnish wind projects.

Revenue for the first half of 2025 rose significantly to around 206 million euros, with 65% generated in Germany, largely due to increased construction service revenues.

The global project pipeline has grown to approximately 34 gigawatts, despite the sale of the Greek subsidiary and its portfolio.

The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 36,65EUR and was down -0,54 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 36,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,41 % since publication.





