PVA TePla's 2025 Capital Day: Strategic Insights & Success!
PVA TePla's Capital Markets Day 2025 showcased its dynamic growth strategy, focusing on expanding its Metrology and Material Solutions divisions to achieve ambitious financial targets.
- PVA TePla hosted a successful Capital Markets Day 2025, highlighting its strategic outlook and growth targets.
- The Metrology division is experiencing growth driven by acoustic measurement systems for the semiconductor industry.
- The Material Solutions division has a broad technology portfolio addressing energy and aerospace markets.
- The company plans investments in R&D, production capacities, and global service infrastructure.
- PVA TePla aims for revenue of EUR 500 million by the end of 2028, with medium to long-term profitability targets of an EBITDA margin of 20-25% and a gross margin of 38-43%.
- The company is restructuring its financial reporting to focus on Metrology and Material Solutions product areas, enhancing transparency and margin targets.
