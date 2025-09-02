PVA TePla's 2025 Capital Day: Strategic Insights & Success!

PVA TePla hosted a successful Capital Markets Day 2025, highlighting its strategic outlook and growth targets.

The Metrology division is experiencing growth driven by acoustic measurement systems for the semiconductor industry.

The Material Solutions division has a broad technology portfolio addressing energy and aerospace markets.

The company plans investments in R&D, production capacities, and global service infrastructure.

PVA TePla aims for revenue of EUR 500 million by the end of 2028, with medium to long-term profitability targets of an EBITDA margin of 20-25% and a gross margin of 38-43%.

The company is restructuring its financial reporting to focus on Metrology and Material Solutions product areas, enhancing transparency and margin targets.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at PVA TePla is on 12.11.2025.

The price of PVA TePla at the time of the news was 25,30EUR and was down -5,49 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,32EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,08 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.566,53PKT (-2,03 %).





