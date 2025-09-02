DAX, United Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|United Therapeutics
|+39,85 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|MannKind
|+29,09 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals
|+27,09 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|JanOne
|-18,90 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
|-20,30 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|SITE Centers
|-24,29 %
|Immobilien
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Invictus Energy
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|InflaRx
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|NIO
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|SuperBuzz
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|276
|-
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|53
|Freizeit
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|36
|Informationstechnologie
|Novo Nordisk
|35
|Pharmaindustrie
|Silber
|32
|Rohstoffe
|SMA Solar Technology
|31
|Erneuerbare Energien
United Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -0,31 %
Wochenperformance: -0,31 %
Platz 1
MannKind
Wochenperformance: +58,46 %
Wochenperformance: +58,46 %
Platz 2
Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +16,64 %
Wochenperformance: +16,64 %
Platz 3
JanOne
Wochenperformance: +1,65 %
Wochenperformance: +1,65 %
Platz 4
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
Wochenperformance: -23,70 %
Wochenperformance: -23,70 %
Platz 5
SITE Centers
Wochenperformance: -25,48 %
Wochenperformance: -25,48 %
Platz 6
Invictus Energy
Wochenperformance: +73,30 %
Wochenperformance: +73,30 %
Platz 7
InflaRx
Wochenperformance: +68,56 %
Wochenperformance: +68,56 %
Platz 8
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: -4,65 %
Wochenperformance: -4,65 %
Platz 9
NIO
Wochenperformance: +4,24 %
Wochenperformance: +4,24 %
Platz 10
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: -37,30 %
Wochenperformance: -37,30 %
Platz 11
SuperBuzz
Wochenperformance: +57,26 %
Wochenperformance: +57,26 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,90 %
Wochenperformance: -0,90 %
Platz 13
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,14 %
Wochenperformance: +0,14 %
Platz 14
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +10,93 %
Wochenperformance: +10,93 %
Platz 15
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: +1,47 %
Wochenperformance: +1,47 %
Platz 16
Silber
Wochenperformance: +4,94 %
Wochenperformance: +4,94 %
Platz 17
SMA Solar Technology
Wochenperformance: -20,43 %
Wochenperformance: -20,43 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte