    DAX, United Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 United Therapeutics +39,85 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 MannKind +29,09 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Ionis Pharmaceuticals +27,09 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 JanOne -18,90 % Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies -20,30 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 SITE Centers -24,29 % Immobilien Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Invictus Energy Öl/Gas Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 InflaRx Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Opendoor Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      NIO Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      SuperBuzz Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 276 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Borussia Dortmund 53 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 TeamViewer 36 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Novo Nordisk 35 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Silber 32 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      SMA Solar Technology 31 Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    DAX, United Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.