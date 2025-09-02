    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHexaware Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Hexaware Technologies
    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Hexaware Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

    Mumbai, India and Iselin, N.J. (ots/PRNewswire) - Hexaware Technologies, a
    global provider of IT solutions and services, announced today that it has
    achieved Premier Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network
    (APN). The designation recognizes Hexaware for demonstrated expertise and
    customer success in designing, architecting, migrating, and operating workloads
    on AWS.

    "Premier Tier status reflects Hexaware's expertise in using AWS services to
    deliver AI-first, cloud-native modernization of complex estates consistently
    with guaranteed outcomes," said Apurva Kadakia, Global Head of Cloud & Strategic
    Partnerships, Hexaware . "Certified delivery teams, the Amaze® modernization
    platform, and industry playbooks move programs from discovery to production on
    clear timelines and defined economics, strengthening data foundations and
    improving service levels."

    Hexaware earned the Premier Tier Services Partner status after a rigorous AWS
    review backed by advanced accreditations, certifications, sustained capability
    investment, and a multi-year record of customer delivery at scale. AWS-trained,
    certified consultants lead the practice, supported by strong project management
    and professional services expertise.

    Hexaware's AWS practice covers large-scale migration, renewal of applications
    and data platforms, advanced analytics, and disruptive industry-aligned cloud
    solutions. The Amaze® platform supports assessment, planning, and execution to
    reduce complexity and time to value. Capabilities are reinforced by AWS
    designations, including the AWS Data & Analytics Competency, the AWS Migration
    and Modernization Competency, and multiple AWS Service Delivery validations.

    As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Hexaware provides structured engagement
    models that cover assess, plan, migrate, and run; establishes governed data
    layers for reliable decision making; and applies consistent architecture,
    security, and cost disciplines. Enterprises gain predictable delivery, clearer
    total cost of ownership, and durable operational performance on AWS.

    Learn more about why Hexaware is a Premier Tier Services Partner of AWS here
    (https://hexaware.com/partner/aws/) .

    About Hexaware

    Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every
    day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great
    people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises
    worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering
    with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business
    processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com/ .

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-achie
    ves-aws-premier-tier-status-in-the-amazon-web-services-partner-network-302543823
    .html

    Contact:

    Reena Kamble,
    Hexaware Technologies Limited,
    reenak3@hexaware.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/77934/6109506
    OTS: Hexaware Technologies Ltd




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Hexaware Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network Hexaware Technologies, a global provider of IT solutions and services, announced today that it has achieved Premier Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). The designation recognizes Hexaware for demonstrated expertise and …