Hexaware Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network
Mumbai, India and Iselin, N.J. (ots/PRNewswire) - Hexaware Technologies, a
global provider of IT solutions and services, announced today that it has
achieved Premier Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network
(APN). The designation recognizes Hexaware for demonstrated expertise and
customer success in designing, architecting, migrating, and operating workloads
on AWS.
"Premier Tier status reflects Hexaware's expertise in using AWS services to
deliver AI-first, cloud-native modernization of complex estates consistently
with guaranteed outcomes," said Apurva Kadakia, Global Head of Cloud & Strategic
Partnerships, Hexaware . "Certified delivery teams, the Amaze® modernization
platform, and industry playbooks move programs from discovery to production on
clear timelines and defined economics, strengthening data foundations and
improving service levels."
global provider of IT solutions and services, announced today that it has
achieved Premier Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network
(APN). The designation recognizes Hexaware for demonstrated expertise and
customer success in designing, architecting, migrating, and operating workloads
on AWS.
"Premier Tier status reflects Hexaware's expertise in using AWS services to
deliver AI-first, cloud-native modernization of complex estates consistently
with guaranteed outcomes," said Apurva Kadakia, Global Head of Cloud & Strategic
Partnerships, Hexaware . "Certified delivery teams, the Amaze® modernization
platform, and industry playbooks move programs from discovery to production on
clear timelines and defined economics, strengthening data foundations and
improving service levels."
Hexaware earned the Premier Tier Services Partner status after a rigorous AWS
review backed by advanced accreditations, certifications, sustained capability
investment, and a multi-year record of customer delivery at scale. AWS-trained,
certified consultants lead the practice, supported by strong project management
and professional services expertise.
Hexaware's AWS practice covers large-scale migration, renewal of applications
and data platforms, advanced analytics, and disruptive industry-aligned cloud
solutions. The Amaze® platform supports assessment, planning, and execution to
reduce complexity and time to value. Capabilities are reinforced by AWS
designations, including the AWS Data & Analytics Competency, the AWS Migration
and Modernization Competency, and multiple AWS Service Delivery validations.
As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Hexaware provides structured engagement
models that cover assess, plan, migrate, and run; establishes governed data
layers for reliable decision making; and applies consistent architecture,
security, and cost disciplines. Enterprises gain predictable delivery, clearer
total cost of ownership, and durable operational performance on AWS.
Learn more about why Hexaware is a Premier Tier Services Partner of AWS here
(https://hexaware.com/partner/aws/) .
About Hexaware
Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every
day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great
people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises
worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering
with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business
processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com/ .
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-achie
ves-aws-premier-tier-status-in-the-amazon-web-services-partner-network-302543823
.html
Contact:
Reena Kamble,
Hexaware Technologies Limited,
reenak3@hexaware.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/77934/6109506
OTS: Hexaware Technologies Ltd
review backed by advanced accreditations, certifications, sustained capability
investment, and a multi-year record of customer delivery at scale. AWS-trained,
certified consultants lead the practice, supported by strong project management
and professional services expertise.
Hexaware's AWS practice covers large-scale migration, renewal of applications
and data platforms, advanced analytics, and disruptive industry-aligned cloud
solutions. The Amaze® platform supports assessment, planning, and execution to
reduce complexity and time to value. Capabilities are reinforced by AWS
designations, including the AWS Data & Analytics Competency, the AWS Migration
and Modernization Competency, and multiple AWS Service Delivery validations.
As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Hexaware provides structured engagement
models that cover assess, plan, migrate, and run; establishes governed data
layers for reliable decision making; and applies consistent architecture,
security, and cost disciplines. Enterprises gain predictable delivery, clearer
total cost of ownership, and durable operational performance on AWS.
Learn more about why Hexaware is a Premier Tier Services Partner of AWS here
(https://hexaware.com/partner/aws/) .
About Hexaware
Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every
day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great
people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises
worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering
with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business
processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com/ .
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-achie
ves-aws-premier-tier-status-in-the-amazon-web-services-partner-network-302543823
.html
Contact:
Reena Kamble,
Hexaware Technologies Limited,
reenak3@hexaware.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/77934/6109506
OTS: Hexaware Technologies Ltd
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte