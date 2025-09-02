Hexaware Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Mumbai, India and Iselin, N.J. (ots/PRNewswire) - Hexaware Technologies, a

global provider of IT solutions and services, announced today that it has

achieved Premier Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network

(APN). The designation recognizes Hexaware for demonstrated expertise and

customer success in designing, architecting, migrating, and operating workloads

on AWS.



"Premier Tier status reflects Hexaware's expertise in using AWS services to

deliver AI-first, cloud-native modernization of complex estates consistently

with guaranteed outcomes," said Apurva Kadakia, Global Head of Cloud & Strategic

Partnerships, Hexaware . "Certified delivery teams, the Amaze® modernization

platform, and industry playbooks move programs from discovery to production on

clear timelines and defined economics, strengthening data foundations and

improving service levels."





Hexaware earned the Premier Tier Services Partner status after a rigorous AWS

review backed by advanced accreditations, certifications, sustained capability

investment, and a multi-year record of customer delivery at scale. AWS-trained,

certified consultants lead the practice, supported by strong project management

and professional services expertise.



Hexaware's AWS practice covers large-scale migration, renewal of applications

and data platforms, advanced analytics, and disruptive industry-aligned cloud

solutions. The Amaze® platform supports assessment, planning, and execution to

reduce complexity and time to value. Capabilities are reinforced by AWS

designations, including the AWS Data & Analytics Competency, the AWS Migration

and Modernization Competency, and multiple AWS Service Delivery validations.



As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Hexaware provides structured engagement

models that cover assess, plan, migrate, and run; establishes governed data

layers for reliable decision making; and applies consistent architecture,

security, and cost disciplines. Enterprises gain predictable delivery, clearer

total cost of ownership, and durable operational performance on AWS.



Learn more about why Hexaware is a Premier Tier Services Partner of AWS here

(https://hexaware.com/partner/aws/) .



