Helvetia's H1 2025 Success: On Track for Financial Goals

Helvetia Holding AG reported a 5.5% increase in underlying earnings to CHF 300.8 million for the first half of 2025, compared to CHF 285.2 million in the same period of 2024.

The Group's IFRS after-tax result rose by 24% to CHF 320.1 million, up from CHF 258.6 million in the first half of 2024.

Business volume increased by 1.6% on a currency-adjusted basis to CHF 6,960.8 million, primarily driven by a 4.0% growth in the non-life business.

The SST ratio, indicating excellent capitalization, was estimated at about 290% as of June 30, 2025.

Helvetia's non-life business was the primary growth driver, achieving a currency-adjusted growth of 4.0% to CHF 4,509.3 million.

The planned merger with Baloise is a key focus, with expectations to become one of Europe's largest insurers by the end of 2025.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Helvetia Holding is on 03.09.2025.

The price of Helvetia Holding at the time of the news was 213,70EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 213,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.





