Steyr Motors Expands Globally: New Dubai Hub Unveiled!

Steyr Motors AG is expanding internationally by opening a new location in Dubai.

The Dubai location strengthens Steyr Motors' presence in the Middle East, a dynamic growth market with significant revenue potential.

The Middle East is a strategic hub connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa, and is investing heavily in infrastructure, security technologies, and maritime applications.

Ian Norton, a renowned industry expert and former CEO of Streit Group, will lead the Dubai site.

The new location aims to enhance customer proximity, access new markets, and meet long-term demand for innovative engine solutions.

Steyr Motors AG, headquartered in Steyr, Austria, is a global leader in high-performance customized engines, with a 2024 EBIT margin of 24% and a 2025 revenue growth target of at least 40%.

