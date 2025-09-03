Tesla, Cybin & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Cybin
|+9,35 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|UR-Energy
|+8,29 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|CStone Pharmaceuticals
|+7,44 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Tepco
|-5,71 %
|Versorger
|🟥
|InflaRx
|-6,43 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Bruker
|-7,50 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|East Africa Metals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Alphabet
|Internet
|🥉
|Valneva
|Biotechnologie
|InflaRx
|Biotechnologie
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Invictus Energy
|Öl/Gas
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Tesla
|42
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|32
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|INTERSHOP Communications
|31
|Informationstechnologie
|Silber
|30
|Rohstoffe
|Vonovia
|28
|Immobilien
|SMA Solar Technology
|26
|Erneuerbare Energien
Cybin
Wochenperformance: -7,14 %
Platz 1
UR-Energy
Wochenperformance: +11,58 %
Platz 2
CStone Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +12,17 %
Platz 3
Tepco
Wochenperformance: -2,27 %
Platz 4
InflaRx
Wochenperformance: +80,32 %
Platz 5
Bruker
Wochenperformance: -10,63 %
Platz 6
East Africa Metals
Wochenperformance: +12,64 %
Platz 7
Alphabet
Wochenperformance: +8,89 %
Platz 8
Valneva
Wochenperformance: -3,29 %
Platz 9
InflaRx
Wochenperformance: +80,32 %
Platz 10
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -6,72 %
Platz 11
Invictus Energy
Wochenperformance: +67,90 %
Platz 12
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -6,21 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +6,86 %
Platz 14
INTERSHOP Communications
Wochenperformance: -9,52 %
Platz 15
Silber
Wochenperformance: +5,86 %
Platz 16
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -9,40 %
Platz 17
SMA Solar Technology
Wochenperformance: -31,80 %
Platz 18
