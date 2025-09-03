    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCStone Pharmaceuticals AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu CStone Pharmaceuticals
    189 Aufrufe 189 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Tesla, Cybin & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Tesla, Cybin & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
    Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Cybin +9,35 % Biotechnologie Nachrichten
    🥈 UR-Energy +8,29 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 CStone Pharmaceuticals +7,44 % Biotechnologie Nachrichten
    🟥 Tepco -5,71 % Versorger Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 InflaRx -6,43 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Bruker -7,50 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Tesla!
    Short
    360,61€
    Basispreis
    2,76
    Ask
    × 11,54
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Long
    307,04€
    Basispreis
    2,22
    Ask
    × 11,44
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 East Africa Metals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Alphabet Internet Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Valneva Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      InflaRx Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Invictus Energy Öl/Gas Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Tesla 42 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 32 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 INTERSHOP Communications 31 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Silber 30 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Vonovia 28 Immobilien Forum Nachrichten
      SMA Solar Technology 26 Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Tesla, Cybin & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.