Cyprus Bank Sued by Germans Amid Juicy Fields Money Laundering Claims
A financial scandal of epic proportions has ensnared 186,000 German investors, spotlighting a Cyprus bank's alleged role in a €645 million fraud, as legal and regulatory scrutiny intensifies.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- The Juicy Fields scandal involves a fraud where approximately 186,000 German investors lost around €645 million in non-existent cannabis fields.
- iSX Financial EU PLC, a Cyprus-based bank, is under scrutiny for allegedly aiding the Juicy Fields pyramid scheme and money laundering.
- The first civil lawsuit against iSX Bank has been filed by German investors in their local courts.
- iSX Bank is accused of failing to comply with EU money laundering regulations while processing payments for Juicy Fields.
- The Central Bank of Cyprus and the European Banking Authority are involved in the investigation of iSX Bank's actions.
- Lawyer Dr. Wolfgang Schirp represents several hundred victims and emphasizes that iSX Bank must adhere to EU rules to avoid liability for damages.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.