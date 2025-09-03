PLAN-B NET ZERO Makes the Energy Transition Economically Successful (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Berlin-based GreenTech startup PLAN-B NET ZERO BESS GmbH , a

subsidiary of PLAN-B NET ZERO AG specialising in innovative energy storage

solutions, demonstrates how its battery energy storage systems (BESS) enable

businesses and private households to profit directly from the growing imbalance

between very low and very high prices on the electricity exchange (EEX).



Smart battery storage turns negative electricity prices into profit





In 2025, negative electricity prices are no longer a rare phenomenon but a

defining feature of the energy transition. What burdens the power grid becomes a

new revenue source for PLAN-B NET ZERO customers.



Germany's accelerated expansion of renewable energy has created a paradox: on

sunny and windy days, facilities feed more electricity into the grid than is

demanded. This oversupply increasingly drives wholesale prices below zero -

producers must even pay to deliver their output. In the second quarter of 2025

alone, more than 345 hours of negative prices were recorded, including a record

low of -EUR250.32 per MWh at the EEX.



This is where PLAN-B NET ZERO comes in: the company's BESS systems are equipped

with intelligent measurement and control units that communicate with the grid in

real time. As soon as prices turn negative, the storage units automatically

charge - meaning customers are paid to absorb energy. The stored electricity is

then discharged when prices rise again or when their own demand increases. This

principle of energy arbitrage creates new, stable revenue streams.



Based on extensive modeling, PLAN-B NET ZERO shows that a typical BESS for

prosumers and commercial enterprises pays for itself in less than five years.

After that, the system not only generates steady additional income but also

provides energy independence and reliable emergency power supply .



End customers benefit from energy optimization



"Our technology has reliably delivered resilience and self-consumption

optimization for years. Today it proves its true value by turning the market's

biggest challenge - the oversupply of renewable energy - into a direct

opportunity for our customers," said Bradley Mundt, CEO of PLAN-B NET ZERO. "We

are proving that a greener future can also be an economically successful one."



With its BESS division, PLAN-B NET ZERO aims to put more market power in the

hands of end customers, accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels, and enable

a more efficient, decentralized energy system.



