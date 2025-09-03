37 0 Kommentare Urgent: SoWiTec Seeks Vote to Delay Bond Repayment

SoWiTec group GmbH seeks bondholder approval to defer a partial repayment of its 8% bond due in 2025. Voting runs from 20 to 22 September 2025, needing a 50% quorum for approval. The resolution proposes deferring EUR 2,290,200 repayment by six months and waiving termination rights. Interest of EUR 0.4 million will be paid on time, despite reduced cash reserves from EUR 3.4 million to EUR 1.4 million. SoWiTec is negotiating the sale of an 80 MW portfolio in Germany to aid bond repayment.

