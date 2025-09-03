Urgent: SoWiTec Seeks Vote to Delay Bond Repayment
SoWiTec group GmbH seeks bondholder approval to defer a partial repayment of its 8% bond due in 2025. Voting runs from 20 to 22 September 2025, needing a 50% quorum for approval. The resolution proposes deferring EUR 2,290,200 repayment by six months and waiving termination rights. Interest of EUR 0.4 million will be paid on time, despite reduced cash reserves from EUR 3.4 million to EUR 1.4 million. SoWiTec is negotiating the sale of an 80 MW portfolio in Germany to aid bond repayment.
- SoWiTec group GmbH is calling for a voting without meeting for its 8% bond 2018/2026 to consider deferring a partial repayment due on 8 November 2025.
- The voting period is from 20 September 2025 to 22 September 2025, and a quorum of 50% of the outstanding principal amount is required for approval.
- The proposed resolution includes deferring a partial repayment of EUR 2,290,200 by six months to 8 May 2026 and waiving termination rights related to non-payment.
- The interest payment of approximately EUR 0.4 million due on 8 November 2025 will be paid in full and on time, regardless of the proposed resolutions.
- SoWiTec has undergone operational restructuring, resulting in a significant decrease in cash reserves, from EUR 3.4 million to EUR 1.4 million as of 30 July 2025.
- The company is in negotiations to sell a partial portfolio of 80 MW in Germany, which will help finance the bond repayment, but delays could lead to liquidity issues.
