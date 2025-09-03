DAX, Macy's & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Novo Nordisk A/S
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Macy's
|+18,58 %
|Einzelhandel
|🥈
|UR-Energy
|+17,43 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Mobvista
|+11,95 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🟥
|Derichebourg
|-10,65 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🟥
|Bruker
|-10,86 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (A) (A)
|-11,40 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Homeland Uranium Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Alphabet
|Internet
|🥉
|Valneva
|Biotechnologie
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Invictus Energy
|Öl/Gas
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|293
|-
|🥈
|Tesla
|49
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Novo Nordisk
|30
|Pharmaindustrie
|Vonovia
|29
|Immobilien
|INTERSHOP Communications
|29
|Informationstechnologie
|Almonty Industries
|27
|Rohstoffe
Macy's
Wochenperformance: -0,97 %
Wochenperformance: -0,97 %
Platz 1
UR-Energy
Wochenperformance: +11,58 %
Wochenperformance: +11,58 %
Platz 2
Mobvista
Wochenperformance: +17,11 %
Wochenperformance: +17,11 %
Platz 3
Derichebourg
Wochenperformance: -6,49 %
Wochenperformance: -6,49 %
Platz 4
Bruker
Wochenperformance: -10,63 %
Wochenperformance: -10,63 %
Platz 5
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (A) (A)
Wochenperformance: +23,16 %
Wochenperformance: +23,16 %
Platz 6
Homeland Uranium Corporation
Wochenperformance: +39,39 %
Wochenperformance: +39,39 %
Platz 7
Alphabet
Wochenperformance: +8,89 %
Wochenperformance: +8,89 %
Platz 8
Valneva
Wochenperformance: -3,29 %
Wochenperformance: -3,29 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +6,86 %
Wochenperformance: +6,86 %
Platz 10
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -6,72 %
Wochenperformance: -6,72 %
Platz 11
Invictus Energy
Wochenperformance: +67,90 %
Wochenperformance: +67,90 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,46 %
Wochenperformance: -2,46 %
Platz 13
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -6,12 %
Wochenperformance: -6,12 %
Platz 14
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: +2,01 %
Wochenperformance: +2,01 %
Platz 15
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -9,40 %
Wochenperformance: -9,40 %
Platz 16
INTERSHOP Communications
Wochenperformance: -9,52 %
Wochenperformance: -9,52 %
Platz 17
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +6,86 %
Wochenperformance: +6,86 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte