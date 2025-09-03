    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMetaplanet AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Metaplanet
    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DAX, Macy's & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    DAX, Macy's & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    Foto: Novo Nordisk A/S

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Macy's +18,58 % Einzelhandel Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 UR-Energy +17,43 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Mobvista +11,95 % Dienstleistungen Nachrichten
    🟥 Derichebourg -10,65 % Dienstleistungen Nachrichten
    🟥 Bruker -10,86 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (A) (A) -11,40 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu DAX Performance!
    Long
    22.280,00€
    Basispreis
    14,74
    Ask
    × 12,70
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    25.889,73€
    Basispreis
    23,15
    Ask
    × 12,66
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Homeland Uranium Corporation Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Alphabet Internet Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Valneva Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Invictus Energy Öl/Gas Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 293 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Tesla 49 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Novo Nordisk 30 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Vonovia 29 Immobilien Forum Nachrichten
      INTERSHOP Communications 29 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 27 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DAX, Macy's & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.