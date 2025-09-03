Ernst Russ AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft...

03.09.2025 / 16:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: Ernst Russ AG

ISIN: DE000A161077



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 03.09.2025

Last rating change:

Analyst: Klaus Soer



Solid H1 Result - Strong Charter Rates



Despite ongoing geopolitical disruptions and a softer macro backdrop, Ernst Russ delivered solid H1 2025 results. Rerouting around the Suez/Red Sea corridor due to the middle east conflicts still extends voyage distances and holds charter rates elevated. For H1 2025, revenue was EUR 79.8m (-8.9% yoy), mainly caused by the reduced ship fleet (current fleet 26 ships). Ernst Russ reported EBIT of EUR 55.6m (+19% yoy.). Given a non-operating result of EUR -9.8m (including non cash FX valuation losses) we calculate an QPB EBIT of EUR 45.8m (+22% yoy). Besides the operating contribution, EBIT was largely influenced by disposal gains of EUR 32.3m (MS Wasl EUR 27.1m; MS Andante 5.2m). Hence, adjusted EBIT (ex-disposals) was EUR 13.5m. The current average remaining charter duration stands at 18.6 months and the current average charter rate as of stands at USD 18,749 per day. Technical availability of the fleet remains high at 99.9%. The balance sheet further strengthened with an equity ratio of 80% (FY24: 75%). ER's net cash position stands largely unchanged at EUR 111.7m (FY24: EUR 107m). Investments of around EUR 15m included the buyout of minorities within the current fleet according to the new strategic approach to increase transparency and focus on capital market attractiveness. We have adjusted our full FY25e EBIT estimates slightly down to EUR 75m. This anticipates the currency changes of H1/25 as well as upcoming non-recurring income of positive disposal proceeds of around EUR 8.5m (Solong). Our medium-term estimates remain unchanged and are based on the current ship fleet. Based on our DCF valuation and peer group analysis we reiterate our BUY recommendation with a TP of EUR 10.00.

You can download the research here:

https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=d207c50da0b7b544ba83172bff0eb4e6 For additional information visit our website:

https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



Contact for questions:

Quirin Privatbank AG

Institutionelles Research

Schillerstraße 20

60313 Frankfurt am Main

research@quirinprivatbank.de

https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2192734 03.09.2025 CET/CEST



°



Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Ernst Russ Aktie Die Ernst Russ Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -2,56 % und einem Kurs von 6,84 auf Tradegate (03. September 2025, 16:45 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Ernst Russ Aktie um -1,14 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +4,52 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Ernst Russ bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 222,50 Mio.. Ernst Russ zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,2000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 3,3600 %.



