FNZ Appoints Ryan Beach as Group Head of North America and Peter Hiom as Group Head of Markets
- FNZ strengthens its executive committee with two senior appointments as it
continues to invest in global leadership, regional growth and market
innovation.
- Ryan Beach appointed Group Head of North America, leading FNZ's strategy,
client delivery and expansion across the U.S. and Canada.
- Peter Hiom appointed Group Head of Markets, overseeing FNZ's global markets
business, including multi-asset execution, post-trade technology and
market-side infrastructure services.
- Appointments reflect FNZ's growing momentum in North America and the continued
global expansion of FNZ Markets.
FNZ, the leading global wealth management platform, has announced two executive
committee appointments as part of its continued investment in sustainable growth
and long-term client success.
FNZ, the leading global wealth management platform, has announced two executive
committee appointments as part of its continued investment in sustainable growth
and long-term client success.
Ryan Beach has joined FNZ as Group Head of North America, based in Nebraska,
reporting to Group President, Roman Regelman. Ryan brings nearly 20 years of
executive leadership experience across wealth management, investment platforms
and fintech. He was previously CEO of F2 Strategy, and before that, President
and COO at Orion, where he played a central role in scaling the business into a
nationally recognized wealth technology platform.
Ryan's appointment underscores FNZ's strong commitment to North America, a
critical growth region where the firm is seeing major demand for its AI-enabled,
end-to-end wealth management platform, demonstrated through partnerships with
clients such as BMO and Raymond James. His leadership will be pivotal in
strengthening partnerships, scaling delivery and capturing the significant
opportunities ahead across the U.S. and Canada.
Peter Hiom has joined FNZ as Group Head of Markets, based in London and also
reporting to Roman Regelman. Peter brings extensive experience in global capital
markets, having served as Deputy CEO at ASX and in senior roles at the Sydney
Futures Exchange and the London International Financial Futures Exchange.
In his new role, Peter will lead FNZ Markets, which provides clients with
multi-asset listed securities execution, order management systems, post-trade
software, and securities clearing and settlement services, alongside foreign
exchange and other downstream capabilities. Under his leadership, FNZ will
further embed its markets business into the global business, scale its services,
and expand innovation to meet growing client demand.
Roman Regelman, Group President at FNZ, commented: "These appointments reflect
our focus on building world-class leadership and delivering transformational
value to our clients, advisors and end customers. Ryan's experience and
relationships in North America will accelerate our growth in a critical region,
while Peter's deep expertise in markets and technology will help us strengthen
and scale FNZ Markets globally. Both leaders bring exceptional track records,
and I'm delighted to welcome them to the Executive Committee."
Ryan Beach, Group Head of North America, said: "I'm thrilled to join FNZ at such
an exciting stage. North America represents a tremendous growth opportunity, and
I look forward to working with our teams and clients to build on the strong
momentum already underway. Together, we can deliver even greater value and open
up wealth for more people across the U.S. and Canada."
Peter Hiom, Group Head of Markets, added: "FNZ Markets is uniquely positioned to
transform the market-side infrastructure that underpins wealth management
globally. I'm excited to build on the strong foundations already in place and
work closely with colleagues and clients to deliver innovative, efficient, and
scalable solutions across the capital markets value chain."
These appointments reinforce FNZ's mission to transform the global wealth
management industry by combining cutting-edge technology, deep market expertise,
and a commitment to long-term client success.
