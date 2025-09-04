TeamViewer, American Eagle Outfitters & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|American Eagle Outfitters
|+23,08 %
|Textilindustrie
|🥈
|SoftBank Group
|+5,67 %
|Internet
|🥉
|UR-Energy
|+5,43 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|C3.ai Registered (A)
|-11,78 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Figma Incorporation Registered (A)
|-14,95 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Nippon Densan
|-19,42 %
|Hardware
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|🥉
|Valneva
|Biotechnologie
|XPeng ADR
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Invictus Energy
|Öl/Gas
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|TeamViewer
|69
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Tesla
|51
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|48
|Rohstoffe
|Atos
|37
|Informationstechnologie
|Metaplanet
|34
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|INTERSHOP Communications
|33
|Informationstechnologie
American Eagle Outfitters
Wochenperformance: +26,32 %
Platz 1
SoftBank Group
Wochenperformance: -2,97 %
Platz 2
UR-Energy
Wochenperformance: +17,88 %
Platz 3
C3.ai Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -13,90 %
Platz 4
Figma Incorporation Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -15,81 %
Platz 5
Nippon Densan
Wochenperformance: -25,52 %
Platz 6
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: -4,86 %
Platz 7
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: -0,57 %
Platz 8
Valneva
Wochenperformance: -0,10 %
Platz 9
XPeng ADR
Wochenperformance: -9,43 %
Platz 10
Invictus Energy
Wochenperformance: +50,19 %
Platz 11
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -17,77 %
Platz 12
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +5,38 %
Platz 13
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -3,17 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -0,28 %
Platz 15
Atos
Wochenperformance: -14,88 %
Platz 16
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -17,77 %
Platz 17
INTERSHOP Communications
Wochenperformance: -2,84 %
Platz 18
