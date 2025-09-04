    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    ANALYSE-FLASH

    UBS hebt Airbus auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 220 Euro

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • UBS hebt Kursziel für Airbus auf 220 Euro an
    • Aktien von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft
    • Starke Nachfrage, bessere Versorgung, Produktionszahlen gut
    Foto: franz massard - stock.adobe.com

    ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für die Aktien von Airbus von 180 auf 220 Euro angehoben und die Papiere von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft. Die Nachfrage sei stark und die Versorgung bessere sich, schrieb Ian Douglas-Pennant am Mittwochabend in seiner Kaufempfehlung. Die Produktionszahlen lägen über den Erwartungen. Ganz kurzfristig sieht er allerdings Plus- und Minuspunkte./ag/gl

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.09.2025 / 18:29 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.09.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,62 % und einem Kurs von 187,5 auf Tradegate (04. September 2025, 08:09 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um +4,87 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +9,68 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 147,84 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 211,38EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 185,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 225,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -0,60 %/+20,89 % bedeutet.


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst: UBS
    Kursziel: 220 Euro

    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
