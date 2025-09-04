2G Energy Boosts Output by 28% to €193M

2G Energy AG reported a 28% increase in half-year output, reaching EUR 193.0 million compared to EUR 150.3 million the previous year.

Net sales rose by 30% to EUR 169.9 million, with new equipment sales expanding by 55% and service sales by 12%.

The EBIT margin improved to 3.3%, up from 3.1% in the previous year, with EBIT increasing to EUR 5.7 million.

The order backlog grew to EUR 219.8 million, a 12% increase from EUR 196.1 million the previous year, indicating strong demand.

Management has adjusted the 2025 revenue forecast to EUR 430 to 440 million due to pending EU approval, while confirming the 2026 forecast of EUR 440 to 490 million.

2G Energy AG continues to expand its market presence, employing over 900 people and operating in more than 50 countries, with a focus on sustainable energy solutions.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Report 2025, at 2G ENERGY is on 04.09.2025.

The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 36,30EUR and was up +0,97 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 36,05EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,69 % since publication.





