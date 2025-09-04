    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht

    Automation and sustainability in harmony

    SSI Schaefer supports Coop in opening one of Europe's largest automated distribution centers (FOTO)

    Eskilstuna, Sweden (ots) - After an intensive planning and implementation phase,
    Coop's new state-of-the-art distribution center in Eskilstuna, Sweden, is now
    fully operational. Covering an area of 77,000 m², it is one of the largest
    automated distribution centers in Europe. In this new central facility, SSI
    Schaefer supports Coop with smart logistics software - enabling a system in
    which 95% of the picking processes are handled automatically. This advanced
    solution enables the leading Swedish grocery retailer to supply more than 800 of
    its own stores efficiently, sustainably, and with a strong focus on ergonomics.

    Maximum efficiency through tailored automation

    Coop is one of Sweden's leading grocery retailers, with over 800 stores and a
    strong focus on sustainability and quality. Prior to the project, the company's
    logistics were largely manual - a model that could no longer meet rising demands
    for efficiency, reliability, and business growth. To address these challenges,
    Coop decided to build a centralized, highly automated distribution center
    designed to increase efficiency while also creating more sustainable and
    ergonomic working conditions.

    The distribution center operates with near-total automation, using
    state-of-the-art technologies. From goods-in to storage and store-friendly
    palletizing by robots, every process runs efficiently and seamlessly - across
    both ambient and chilled areas. The use of intelligent robotics and smart
    software not only boosts productivity but also improves workplace ergonomics and
    safety.

    Mauro Lunardelli, Head of Business Unit Logistics Solutions at SSI Schaefer,
    emphasizes: "Our close collaboration with Coop demonstrates how innovative
    intralogistics solutions create significant value for companies, employees, and
    the entire supply chain. Thanks to our extensive expertise in complex retail
    projects, as well as our leading technology, software, and service competence,
    we were able to implement a future-proof, custom-fit solution from our modular
    system."

    Sustainability as an integral part

    In addition to boosting efficiency, the distribution center also plays a key
    role in supporting Coop's sustainability strategy. Key measures include:

    · Electric trains for goods transport that significantly reduce CO? emissions.

    · One of Sweden's largest rooftop photovoltaic system, estimated to cover around
    50% of the distribution center's annual electricity needs, while also reducing
    its carbon footprint. The remaining energy demand is met through other renewable
