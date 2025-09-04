SSI Schaefer supports Coop in opening one of Europe's largest automated distribution centers (FOTO)

Eskilstuna, Sweden (ots) - After an intensive planning and implementation phase,

Coop's new state-of-the-art distribution center in Eskilstuna, Sweden, is now

fully operational. Covering an area of 77,000 m², it is one of the largest

automated distribution centers in Europe. In this new central facility, SSI

Schaefer supports Coop with smart logistics software - enabling a system in

which 95% of the picking processes are handled automatically. This advanced

solution enables the leading Swedish grocery retailer to supply more than 800 of

its own stores efficiently, sustainably, and with a strong focus on ergonomics.



Maximum efficiency through tailored automation





Coop is one of Sweden's leading grocery retailers, with over 800 stores and astrong focus on sustainability and quality. Prior to the project, the company'slogistics were largely manual - a model that could no longer meet rising demandsfor efficiency, reliability, and business growth. To address these challenges,Coop decided to build a centralized, highly automated distribution centerdesigned to increase efficiency while also creating more sustainable andergonomic working conditions.The distribution center operates with near-total automation, usingstate-of-the-art technologies. From goods-in to storage and store-friendlypalletizing by robots, every process runs efficiently and seamlessly - acrossboth ambient and chilled areas. The use of intelligent robotics and smartsoftware not only boosts productivity but also improves workplace ergonomics andsafety.Mauro Lunardelli, Head of Business Unit Logistics Solutions at SSI Schaefer,emphasizes: "Our close collaboration with Coop demonstrates how innovativeintralogistics solutions create significant value for companies, employees, andthe entire supply chain. Thanks to our extensive expertise in complex retailprojects, as well as our leading technology, software, and service competence,we were able to implement a future-proof, custom-fit solution from our modularsystem."Sustainability as an integral partIn addition to boosting efficiency, the distribution center also plays a keyrole in supporting Coop's sustainability strategy. Key measures include:· Electric trains for goods transport that significantly reduce CO? emissions.· One of Sweden's largest rooftop photovoltaic system, estimated to cover around50% of the distribution center's annual electricity needs, while also reducingits carbon footprint. The remaining energy demand is met through other renewable