    Europe's Digital Paradox

    Citizens Feel Abandoned by Companies and Authorities on Cybersecurity - yet They also Don't Protect Themselves (FOTO)

    Neckarsulm (ots) -

    - A representative study of 14,000 Europeans highlights citizens' concerns about
    digital threats and data sovereignty.
    - Major concerns include identity theft, financial uncertainty and the effects
    of cyberattacks on democracy.
    - While citizens recognize cybersecurity deficiencies and have little trust in
    companies and authorities, they do not take personal responsibility for their
    own protection.

    A representative cybersecurity study commissioned by Schwarz Digits and
    conducted among 14,000 citizens in 14 European countries reveals a remarkable
    paradox: While a vast majority of Europeans express significant concerns about
    digital threats and the sovereignty of their data, a considerable portion of
    them remain underprepared and vulnerable. The study highlights widespread fear
    of identity theft and concern over the severe impact of cyberattacks on
    democracy and businesses. It underscores the urgent need for improved security
    measures at both the personal and institutional levels. The pan-European survey
    paints a vivid picture of a populace grappling with digital anxieties.

    "Our results paint an alarming picture: Europeans are increasingly living in
    fear of digital threats. At the same time, there is a lack of alternatives to
    the digital dependency trap from abroad", says Rolf Schumann, Co-CEO of Schwarz
    Digits. "This report serves as a crucial wake-up call for individuals, companies
    and governments alike to foster greater digital literacy and invest in robust,
    accessible sovereign security solutions."

    High risk awareness meets real-world experiences

    A staggering 88% of Europeans expressed concerns about data security and privacy
    protection using digital services such as streaming platforms, social media and
    online shops. In addition 65% of respondents are clearly concerned about the
    impact of cyberattacks on democratic processes, such as elections, as well as on
    their private lives.

    This unease is amplified by real-world experiences: In 18% of households, there
    have already been cases of identity or data theft; another 17% reported
    fraudulent misuse of their credit card data. Perhaps more alarmingly, 37% of
    respondents know someone personally who has already become a victim. This makes
    the threat tangible for many. When asked about the greatest risks to their
    digital identity, respondents see responsibility almost equally split between
    "my own online behavior" (42%) and "inadequate cybersecurity practices by
    organizations that have my data" (43%).

    "Our findings reveal that cybersecurity is no longer an abstract concept, but a
