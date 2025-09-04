Europe's Digital Paradox
Citizens Feel Abandoned by Companies and Authorities on Cybersecurity - yet They also Don't Protect Themselves (FOTO)
- A representative study of 14,000 Europeans highlights citizens' concerns about
digital threats and data sovereignty.
- Major concerns include identity theft, financial uncertainty and the effects
of cyberattacks on democracy.
- While citizens recognize cybersecurity deficiencies and have little trust in
companies and authorities, they do not take personal responsibility for their
own protection.
A representative cybersecurity study commissioned by Schwarz Digits and
conducted among 14,000 citizens in 14 European countries reveals a remarkable
paradox: While a vast majority of Europeans express significant concerns about
digital threats and the sovereignty of their data, a considerable portion of
them remain underprepared and vulnerable. The study highlights widespread fear
of identity theft and concern over the severe impact of cyberattacks on
democracy and businesses. It underscores the urgent need for improved security
measures at both the personal and institutional levels. The pan-European survey
paints a vivid picture of a populace grappling with digital anxieties.
"Our results paint an alarming picture: Europeans are increasingly living in
fear of digital threats. At the same time, there is a lack of alternatives to
the digital dependency trap from abroad", says Rolf Schumann, Co-CEO of Schwarz
Digits. "This report serves as a crucial wake-up call for individuals, companies
and governments alike to foster greater digital literacy and invest in robust,
accessible sovereign security solutions."
High risk awareness meets real-world experiences
A staggering 88% of Europeans expressed concerns about data security and privacy
protection using digital services such as streaming platforms, social media and
online shops. In addition 65% of respondents are clearly concerned about the
impact of cyberattacks on democratic processes, such as elections, as well as on
their private lives.
This unease is amplified by real-world experiences: In 18% of households, there
have already been cases of identity or data theft; another 17% reported
fraudulent misuse of their credit card data. Perhaps more alarmingly, 37% of
respondents know someone personally who has already become a victim. This makes
the threat tangible for many. When asked about the greatest risks to their
digital identity, respondents see responsibility almost equally split between
"my own online behavior" (42%) and "inadequate cybersecurity practices by
organizations that have my data" (43%).
