Citizens Feel Abandoned by Companies and Authorities on Cybersecurity - yet They also Don't Protect Themselves (FOTO)

Neckarsulm (ots) -



- A representative study of 14,000 Europeans highlights citizens' concerns about

digital threats and data sovereignty.

- Major concerns include identity theft, financial uncertainty and the effects

of cyberattacks on democracy.

- While citizens recognize cybersecurity deficiencies and have little trust in

companies and authorities, they do not take personal responsibility for their

own protection.



A representative cybersecurity study commissioned by Schwarz Digits and

conducted among 14,000 citizens in 14 European countries reveals a remarkable

paradox: While a vast majority of Europeans express significant concerns about

digital threats and the sovereignty of their data, a considerable portion of

them remain underprepared and vulnerable. The study highlights widespread fear

of identity theft and concern over the severe impact of cyberattacks on

democracy and businesses. It underscores the urgent need for improved security

measures at both the personal and institutional levels. The pan-European survey

paints a vivid picture of a populace grappling with digital anxieties.







fear of digital threats. At the same time, there is a lack of alternatives to

the digital dependency trap from abroad", says Rolf Schumann, Co-CEO of Schwarz

Digits. "This report serves as a crucial wake-up call for individuals, companies

and governments alike to foster greater digital literacy and invest in robust,

accessible sovereign security solutions."



High risk awareness meets real-world experiences



A staggering 88% of Europeans expressed concerns about data security and privacy

protection using digital services such as streaming platforms, social media and

online shops. In addition 65% of respondents are clearly concerned about the

impact of cyberattacks on democratic processes, such as elections, as well as on

their private lives.



This unease is amplified by real-world experiences: In 18% of households, there

have already been cases of identity or data theft; another 17% reported

fraudulent misuse of their credit card data. Perhaps more alarmingly, 37% of

respondents know someone personally who has already become a victim. This makes

the threat tangible for many. When asked about the greatest risks to their

digital identity, respondents see responsibility almost equally split between

"my own online behavior" (42%) and "inadequate cybersecurity practices by

organizations that have my data" (43%).



"Our findings reveal that cybersecurity is no longer an abstract concept, but a





