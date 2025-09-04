Grünenthal PRO is joining SHL Medical's alliance partnership network to offer final assembly service for Molly® autoinjectors

Aachen (ots) - Grünenthal PRO, the contract development and manufacturing

organization (CDMO) division of Grünenthal offering a range of services

including final assembly of autoinjectors, is entering into a non-exclusive

partnership with SHL Medical, a world-leading solutions provider of advanced

drug delivery systems. Through this collaboration, Grünenthal PRO will offer

final assembly, packaging and labelling of Molly® autoinjector.



Grünenthal PRO will expand its capacity for final assembly of SHL autoinjectors

by installing additional assembly lines in its Origgio, Italy facility in 2026.

These new pre-validated lines for Molly® 1.0 and 2.25 mL autoinjector platform

will enhance speed-to-market for pharma and biotech companies, building on

Grünenthal's 10 year-experience in SHL autoinjector assembly services.





In parallel, SHL customers will benefit from access to Grünenthal PRO's

established expertise and capacity in delivering high quality, reliable contract

manufacturing services.



"Speed-to-market is a decisive advantage in today's biopharma landscape," says

Victor Barbosa, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Grünenthal.

"With our deep expertise in autoinjector final assembly and the new high-speed

line launching in 2026, Grünenthal is uniquely positioned to deliver agile,

large-scale solutions. Our collaboration with SHL enhances this capability,

reinforcing our role as a trusted CDMO partner for injectable therapies

worldwide."



Molly® is a single-dose autoinjector built on modular platform technology that

helps pharma and biotech companies reduce initial investments and accelerate

timelines. Molly® boasts an unparalleled track record in combination product

approvals and is designed to meet the evolving requirements of future

autoinjectors.



Markus Puusepp, SHL Medical's Chief Growth Officer, commented on the

collaboration: "This new partnership builds on several years of successful

project collaboration between SHL Medical and Grünenthal PRO for joint

customers. We're excited to deepen our collaboration by officially welcoming

Grünenthal PRO as a strategic partner, further strengthening our trusted

relationship."



The new Molly® autoinjector assembly line to be installed by Grünenthal PRO will

be procured from SHL Advantec, a sub-group of SHL Medical and global provider of

high-performance, fully integrated precision tooling and advanced automation

solutions for the healthcare sector and other industries.



About SHL Medical



As a world-leading solutions provider of advanced drug delivery systems, SHL

Medical is the partner of choice for many leading pharma and biotech companies.

Driven by its company purpose - Enabling Patients' Independence - SHL Medical

offers patient-centric solutions for the design, development, and manufacturing

of autoinjectors, pen injectors, as well as innovative specialty delivery

systems for large-volume and high-viscosity formulations. It also offers final

assembly, labeling, and packaging solutions for its drug delivery systems.



Located across Switzerland, Taiwan, Sweden, and the US, SHL Medical's global

team of experts collaborate seamlessly as one team in utilizing its

comprehensive in-house manufacturing capabilities. Its solutions offer

customization and optimization for each project while proactively weaving

sustainability-driven measures into its designs and processes to contribute to a

cleaner earth.



For additional information, visit http://www.shl-medical.com/



About Grünenthal PRO



Grünenthal PRO is the contract manufacturing division of Grünenthal, offering

end-to-end services in pharmaceutical assembly, packaging, and labelling. With a

strong focus on injectable therapies and advanced automation, Grünenthal PRO

supports global pharma and biotech companies in accelerating time-to-market and

ensuring high-quality delivery. For more information, visit

https://www.grunenthal-pro.com/ .



For additional information, visit http://www.grunenthal-pro.com/



