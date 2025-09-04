Grünenthal PRO is joining SHL Medical's alliance partnership network to offer final assembly service for Molly® autoinjectors
Aachen (ots) - Grünenthal PRO, the contract development and manufacturing
organization (CDMO) division of Grünenthal offering a range of services
including final assembly of autoinjectors, is entering into a non-exclusive
partnership with SHL Medical, a world-leading solutions provider of advanced
drug delivery systems. Through this collaboration, Grünenthal PRO will offer
final assembly, packaging and labelling of Molly® autoinjector.
Grünenthal PRO will expand its capacity for final assembly of SHL autoinjectors
by installing additional assembly lines in its Origgio, Italy facility in 2026.
These new pre-validated lines for Molly® 1.0 and 2.25 mL autoinjector platform
will enhance speed-to-market for pharma and biotech companies, building on
Grünenthal's 10 year-experience in SHL autoinjector assembly services.
In parallel, SHL customers will benefit from access to Grünenthal PRO's
established expertise and capacity in delivering high quality, reliable contract
manufacturing services.
"Speed-to-market is a decisive advantage in today's biopharma landscape," says
Victor Barbosa, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Grünenthal.
"With our deep expertise in autoinjector final assembly and the new high-speed
line launching in 2026, Grünenthal is uniquely positioned to deliver agile,
large-scale solutions. Our collaboration with SHL enhances this capability,
reinforcing our role as a trusted CDMO partner for injectable therapies
worldwide."
Molly® is a single-dose autoinjector built on modular platform technology that
helps pharma and biotech companies reduce initial investments and accelerate
timelines. Molly® boasts an unparalleled track record in combination product
approvals and is designed to meet the evolving requirements of future
autoinjectors.
Markus Puusepp, SHL Medical's Chief Growth Officer, commented on the
collaboration: "This new partnership builds on several years of successful
project collaboration between SHL Medical and Grünenthal PRO for joint
customers. We're excited to deepen our collaboration by officially welcoming
Grünenthal PRO as a strategic partner, further strengthening our trusted
relationship."
The new Molly® autoinjector assembly line to be installed by Grünenthal PRO will
be procured from SHL Advantec, a sub-group of SHL Medical and global provider of
high-performance, fully integrated precision tooling and advanced automation
solutions for the healthcare sector and other industries.
About SHL Medical
As a world-leading solutions provider of advanced drug delivery systems, SHL
Medical is the partner of choice for many leading pharma and biotech companies.
Driven by its company purpose - Enabling Patients' Independence - SHL Medical
offers patient-centric solutions for the design, development, and manufacturing
of autoinjectors, pen injectors, as well as innovative specialty delivery
systems for large-volume and high-viscosity formulations. It also offers final
assembly, labeling, and packaging solutions for its drug delivery systems.
Located across Switzerland, Taiwan, Sweden, and the US, SHL Medical's global
team of experts collaborate seamlessly as one team in utilizing its
comprehensive in-house manufacturing capabilities. Its solutions offer
customization and optimization for each project while proactively weaving
sustainability-driven measures into its designs and processes to contribute to a
cleaner earth.
For additional information, visit http://www.shl-medical.com/
About Grünenthal PRO
Grünenthal PRO is the contract manufacturing division of Grünenthal, offering
end-to-end services in pharmaceutical assembly, packaging, and labelling. With a
strong focus on injectable therapies and advanced automation, Grünenthal PRO
supports global pharma and biotech companies in accelerating time-to-market and
ensuring high-quality delivery. For more information, visit
https://www.grunenthal-pro.com/ .
For additional information, visit http://www.grunenthal-pro.com/
Contact:
SHL
Media contact
Christine Mueller
Corporate Communications
mailto:info@shl-medical.com
+41 41 368 00 00
Grünenthal PRO
Media contact
Grünenthal PRO Communications
mailto:info@grunenthal-pro.com
+49 (0)241 569-0
https://www.grunenthal-pro.com/contact-us
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118252/6110693
OTS: Grünenthal Group
