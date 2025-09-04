    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Grünenthal PRO is joining SHL Medical's alliance partnership network to offer final assembly service for Molly® autoinjectors

    Aachen (ots) - Grünenthal PRO, the contract development and manufacturing
    organization (CDMO) division of Grünenthal offering a range of services
    including final assembly of autoinjectors, is entering into a non-exclusive
    partnership with SHL Medical, a world-leading solutions provider of advanced
    drug delivery systems. Through this collaboration, Grünenthal PRO will offer
    final assembly, packaging and labelling of Molly® autoinjector.

    Grünenthal PRO will expand its capacity for final assembly of SHL autoinjectors
    by installing additional assembly lines in its Origgio, Italy facility in 2026.
    These new pre-validated lines for Molly® 1.0 and 2.25 mL autoinjector platform
    will enhance speed-to-market for pharma and biotech companies, building on
    Grünenthal's 10 year-experience in SHL autoinjector assembly services.

    In parallel, SHL customers will benefit from access to Grünenthal PRO's
    established expertise and capacity in delivering high quality, reliable contract
    manufacturing services.

    "Speed-to-market is a decisive advantage in today's biopharma landscape," says
    Victor Barbosa, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Grünenthal.
    "With our deep expertise in autoinjector final assembly and the new high-speed
    line launching in 2026, Grünenthal is uniquely positioned to deliver agile,
    large-scale solutions. Our collaboration with SHL enhances this capability,
    reinforcing our role as a trusted CDMO partner for injectable therapies
    worldwide."

    Molly® is a single-dose autoinjector built on modular platform technology that
    helps pharma and biotech companies reduce initial investments and accelerate
    timelines. Molly® boasts an unparalleled track record in combination product
    approvals and is designed to meet the evolving requirements of future
    autoinjectors.

    Markus Puusepp, SHL Medical's Chief Growth Officer, commented on the
    collaboration: "This new partnership builds on several years of successful
    project collaboration between SHL Medical and Grünenthal PRO for joint
    customers. We're excited to deepen our collaboration by officially welcoming
    Grünenthal PRO as a strategic partner, further strengthening our trusted
    relationship."

    The new Molly® autoinjector assembly line to be installed by Grünenthal PRO will
    be procured from SHL Advantec, a sub-group of SHL Medical and global provider of
    high-performance, fully integrated precision tooling and advanced automation
    solutions for the healthcare sector and other industries.

    About SHL Medical

    As a world-leading solutions provider of advanced drug delivery systems, SHL
    Medical is the partner of choice for many leading pharma and biotech companies.
    Driven by its company purpose - Enabling Patients' Independence - SHL Medical
    offers patient-centric solutions for the design, development, and manufacturing
    of autoinjectors, pen injectors, as well as innovative specialty delivery
    systems for large-volume and high-viscosity formulations. It also offers final
    assembly, labeling, and packaging solutions for its drug delivery systems.

    Located across Switzerland, Taiwan, Sweden, and the US, SHL Medical's global
    team of experts collaborate seamlessly as one team in utilizing its
    comprehensive in-house manufacturing capabilities. Its solutions offer
    customization and optimization for each project while proactively weaving
    sustainability-driven measures into its designs and processes to contribute to a
    cleaner earth.

    For additional information, visit http://www.shl-medical.com/

    About Grünenthal PRO

    Grünenthal PRO is the contract manufacturing division of Grünenthal, offering
    end-to-end services in pharmaceutical assembly, packaging, and labelling. With a
    strong focus on injectable therapies and advanced automation, Grünenthal PRO
    supports global pharma and biotech companies in accelerating time-to-market and
    ensuring high-quality delivery. For more information, visit
    https://www.grunenthal-pro.com/ .

    For additional information, visit http://www.grunenthal-pro.com/

    Contact:

    SHL
    Media contact
    Christine Mueller
    Corporate Communications
    mailto:info@shl-medical.com
    +41 41 368 00 00

    Grünenthal PRO
    Media contact
    Grünenthal PRO Communications
    mailto:info@grunenthal-pro.com
    +49 (0)241 569-0
    https://www.grunenthal-pro.com/contact-us

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118252/6110693
    OTS: Grünenthal Group




