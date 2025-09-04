Nemetschek Boosts AI with Firmus Acquisition for Smarter Risk Management

Nemetschek Group is acquiring Firmus AI to enhance AI capabilities for drawing reviews and financial risk mitigation.

Firmus AI specializes in preconstruction design review using AI to analyze 2D PDF drawings for design-related risks.

The acquisition aims to integrate Firmus AI's platform into Bluebeam's PDF workflows for early error detection in construction projects.

The collaboration will combine Bluebeam's global reach with Firmus AI's technology to improve automation and value in construction processes.

Firmus AI is expected to generate mid-single-digit million euro annual recurring revenue by 2026, enhancing efficiency and risk mitigation in preconstruction.

Nemetschek Group, a leader in software solutions for construction and media industries, aims to drive AI-driven innovation and expand its portfolio through acquisitions.

The next important date, Baader Investment Conference 2025, at Nemetschek is on 23.09.2025.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 113,60EUR and was up +1,11 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.835,67PKT (+0,26 %).





