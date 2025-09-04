    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAlmonty Industries AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Almonty Industries
    DAX, American Eagle Outfitters & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    DAX, American Eagle Outfitters & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 American Eagle Outfitters +32,48 % Textilindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 CIENA +22,85 % Telekommunikation Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Nektar Therapeutics +21,95 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Nippon Densan -18,19 % Hardware Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Figma Incorporation Registered (A) -19,36 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Endava (A) -24,60 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fussball GmbH Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 SMA Solar Technology Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Atos Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      InflaRx Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Invictus Energy Öl/Gas Forum Nachrichten

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 229 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 TeamViewer 93 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fussball GmbH 56 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
      BYD 44 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 43 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Atos 43 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten




    DAX, American Eagle Outfitters & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.