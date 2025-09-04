DAX, American Eagle Outfitters & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: 197953527
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|American Eagle Outfitters
|+32,48 %
|Textilindustrie
|🥈
|CIENA
|+22,85 %
|Telekommunikation
|🥉
|Nektar Therapeutics
|+21,95 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Nippon Densan
|-18,19 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Figma Incorporation Registered (A)
|-19,36 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Endava (A)
|-24,60 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fussball GmbH
|Freizeit
|🥈
|SMA Solar Technology
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|Atos
|Informationstechnologie
|InflaRx
|Biotechnologie
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Invictus Energy
|Öl/Gas
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|229
|-
|🥈
|TeamViewer
|93
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fussball GmbH
|56
|Freizeit
|BYD
|44
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|43
|Rohstoffe
|Atos
|43
|Informationstechnologie
American Eagle Outfitters
Wochenperformance: +26,32 %
Wochenperformance: +26,32 %
Platz 1
CIENA
Wochenperformance: +15,37 %
Wochenperformance: +15,37 %
Platz 2
Nektar Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +7,75 %
Wochenperformance: +7,75 %
Platz 3
Nippon Densan
Wochenperformance: -24,88 %
Wochenperformance: -24,88 %
Platz 4
Figma Incorporation Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -16,41 %
Wochenperformance: -16,41 %
Platz 5
Endava (A)
Wochenperformance: -19,76 %
Wochenperformance: -19,76 %
Platz 6
Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fussball GmbH
Wochenperformance: +162,30 %
Wochenperformance: +162,30 %
Platz 7
SMA Solar Technology
Wochenperformance: -24,39 %
Wochenperformance: -24,39 %
Platz 8
Atos
Wochenperformance: -12,50 %
Wochenperformance: -12,50 %
Platz 9
InflaRx
Wochenperformance: +61,19 %
Wochenperformance: +61,19 %
Platz 10
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -15,63 %
Wochenperformance: -15,63 %
Platz 11
Invictus Energy
Wochenperformance: +35,45 %
Wochenperformance: +35,45 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,30 %
Wochenperformance: -1,30 %
Platz 13
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +1,89 %
Wochenperformance: +1,89 %
Platz 14
Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fussball GmbH
Wochenperformance: +162,30 %
Wochenperformance: +162,30 %
Platz 15
BYD
Wochenperformance: -7,24 %
Wochenperformance: -7,24 %
Platz 16
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +2,66 %
Wochenperformance: +2,66 %
Platz 17
Atos
Wochenperformance: -12,50 %
Wochenperformance: -12,50 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte