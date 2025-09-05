Vulcan Energy Resources Seals Major Phase One Deal with NESI

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited has signed its first major project contract for Phase One with NORAM Electrolysis Systems Inc. (NESI) as the exclusive electrolysis technology supplier for the Lionheart Project.

The contract includes services related to technology, process engineering, procurement, and commissioning support for the Central Lithium Plant in Frankfurt.

NESI's technology will utilize green power to produce high purity, low-cost lithium hydroxide for the European electric vehicle market.

The contract follows the successful energization of Vulcan's Central Lithium Electrolysis Optimisation Plant (CLEOP) in November 2024, which produced the first domestically sourced lithium hydroxide in Europe.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation between Germany and Canada in securing critical mineral supply chains, contributing to the clean energy transition.

Vulcan plans to finalize additional major project contracts and project financing agreements, with full construction expected to commence in the second half of 2025.

The price of Vulcan Energy Resources at the time of the news was 2,2080EUR and was up +4,69 % compared with the previous day.





