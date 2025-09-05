HelloFresh CEO Thomas Griesel Announces Departure

Thomas Griesel, co-founder and CEO International of HelloFresh SE, will leave the company by April 30, 2026.

Griesel aims to explore interests outside of HelloFresh, having significantly shaped the company's growth and strategy.

His departure will not be immediately backfilled, indicating confidence in the existing leadership team.

HelloFresh has evolved into a global leader in the food solutions industry, serving customers in 18 countries and delivering nearly one billion meals last year.

In 2024, HelloFresh reported consolidated revenue of EUR 7.66 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 399 million.

The company, founded in 2011, operates multiple brands and is publicly traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, currently listed on the MDAX.

