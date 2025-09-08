Medacta's EBITDA Margin Soars to 29.6% in H1 2025

Medacta Group SA reported a revenue of €344.1 million in H1 2025, marking a 19.8% increase in constant currency.

The adjusted EBITDA margin surged to 29.6%, up 270 basis points year-on-year, with adjusted EBITDA growing by 27.5% to €98.8 million.

Net profit increased by 58% year-on-year to €60.0 million, influenced by one-off gains from acquisitions.

The company confirmed its 2025 outlook, targeting revenue growth of 16% to 18% in constant currency and an adjusted EBITDA margin around 28%.

Medacta's acquisition of Parcus Medical contributed approximately 1.2% to Group revenue in H1 2025 and expanded its sports medicine portfolio.

The workforce grew by 134 employees, reaching a total of 2,041, reflecting the company's ongoing expansion and commitment to innovation.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Medacta Group is on 08.09.2025.



