    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMedacta Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Medacta Group
    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Medacta's EBITDA Margin Soars to 29.6% in H1 2025

    Medacta Group SA shines with a stellar financial performance in H1 2025, showcasing robust growth and strategic expansion.

    Medacta's EBITDA Margin Soars to 29.6% in H1 2025
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Medacta Group SA reported a revenue of €344.1 million in H1 2025, marking a 19.8% increase in constant currency.
    • The adjusted EBITDA margin surged to 29.6%, up 270 basis points year-on-year, with adjusted EBITDA growing by 27.5% to €98.8 million.
    • Net profit increased by 58% year-on-year to €60.0 million, influenced by one-off gains from acquisitions.
    • The company confirmed its 2025 outlook, targeting revenue growth of 16% to 18% in constant currency and an adjusted EBITDA margin around 28%.
    • Medacta's acquisition of Parcus Medical contributed approximately 1.2% to Group revenue in H1 2025 and expanded its sports medicine portfolio.
    • The workforce grew by 134 employees, reaching a total of 2,041, reflecting the company's ongoing expansion and commitment to innovation.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Medacta Group is on 08.09.2025.


    Medacta Group

    -0,07 %
    -2,06 %
    -5,12 %
    +5,41 %
    +15,58 %
    +72,25 %
    +92,53 %
    +76,48 %
    ISIN:CH0468525222WKN:A2PFTD





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Medacta's EBITDA Margin Soars to 29.6% in H1 2025 Medacta Group SA shines with a stellar financial performance in H1 2025, showcasing robust growth and strategic expansion.