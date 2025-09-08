AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Revenue Soars in H1 2025 with Strong Results
AEVIS VICTORIA SA has set a remarkable pace in 2025, showcasing impressive financial growth and strategic prowess. With a striking 17.7% revenue surge to CHF 621.3 million, the company is on a robust trajectory. Driven by its healthcare and hospitality sectors, AEVIS VICTORIA SA is redefining industry standards. As it eyes a promising EBITDAR and EBITDA, the company is poised for continued success.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- AEVIS VICTORIA SA reported a consolidated gross revenue of CHF 621.3 million for the first half of 2025, marking a 17.7% increase from 2024.
- Consolidated net revenue reached CHF 546.0 million, up 17.9% from the previous year, with an organic growth of 2.9%.
- The company's main activities, MRH Switzerland for hospitality and Swiss Medical Network for healthcare, drove these results.
- The real estate business saw positive development, contributing to a free cash flow of over CHF 100 million, significantly reducing debt.
- AEVIS VICTORIA SA anticipates an EBITDAR between CHF 103 and 105 million and an EBITDA between CHF 56 and 57 million for the period, with a positive consolidated net result expected.
- AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality, lifestyle, and infrastructure, with major shareholdings in Swiss Medical Network Holding SA, MRH Switzerland AG, Infracore SA, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, and NESCENS SA.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at AEVIS VICTORIA is on 18.09.2025.
+0,87 %
+0,88 %
+1,60 %
+0,53 %
-3,54 %
-25,58 %
+32,64 %
+223,43 %
ISIN:CH0478634105WKN:A2PLW7
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte