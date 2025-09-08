81 0 Kommentare Steyr Motors' EUR 65M Surge via Shangyan Power Partnership

Steyr Motors AG has embarked on a transformative journey by forming a strategic joint venture with Shangyan Power in Singapore. This collaboration promises EUR 65 million in revenue and a EUR 13 million EBIT boost over five years, paving the way for expansive growth in the ASEAN region and beyond. By merging Steyr Motors' engineering prowess with Shangyan Power's manufacturing capabilities, the partnership is set to revolutionize industrial energy supply and specialized applications. Requiring no extra capital, this venture ensures sustainable competitiveness, aiming to enhance Steyr Motors' global sales and service network by 2025. With a strong foundation in high-performance engines, Steyr Motors is poised to achieve a 40% revenue increase and maintain a robust EBIT margin, marking a new era of innovation and growth.

