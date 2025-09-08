Borussia Dortmund, ParTec & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAppLovin Registered (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu AppLovin Registered (A)
    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 ParTec +11,16 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 AppLovin Registered (A) +7,53 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Robinhood Markets Registered (A) +7,50 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Banco BBVA Argentina -5,71 % Finanzdienstleistungen Nachrichten
    🟥 Pop Mart International Group -6,55 % Konsum Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Grupo Financiero Galicia (B) (B) -9,88 % Finanzdienstleistungen Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Vanguard Mining Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Republic Technologies Incorporation Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A) Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fussball GmbH Freizeit Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Borussia Dortmund 28 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 SPDR S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF 17 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 BioNTech 17 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      ThyssenKrupp 15 Stahl und Bergbau Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 12 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 11 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    Borussia Dortmund, ParTec & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.