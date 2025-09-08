Borussia Dortmund, ParTec & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ParTec
|+11,16 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|AppLovin Registered (A)
|+7,53 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Robinhood Markets Registered (A)
|+7,50 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Banco BBVA Argentina
|-5,71 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Pop Mart International Group
|-6,55 %
|Konsum
|🟥
|Grupo Financiero Galicia (B) (B)
|-9,88 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Republic Technologies Incorporation
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|Informationstechnologie
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fussball GmbH
|Freizeit
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Borussia Dortmund
|28
|Freizeit
|🥈
|SPDR S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF
|17
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|BioNTech
|17
|Biotechnologie
|ThyssenKrupp
|15
|Stahl und Bergbau
|Almonty Industries
|12
|Rohstoffe
|Tesla
|11
|Fahrzeugindustrie
ParTec
Wochenperformance: +36,82 %
Platz 1
AppLovin Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +10,72 %
Platz 2
Robinhood Markets Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +4,99 %
Platz 3
Banco BBVA Argentina
Wochenperformance: -5,71 %
Platz 4
Pop Mart International Group
Wochenperformance: -5,42 %
Platz 5
Grupo Financiero Galicia (B) (B)
Wochenperformance: -5,33 %
Platz 6
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: -1,27 %
Platz 7
Republic Technologies Incorporation
Wochenperformance: +13,25 %
Platz 8
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -0,99 %
Platz 9
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: -1,76 %
Platz 10
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -19,96 %
Platz 11
Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fussball GmbH
Wochenperformance: +140,43 %
Platz 12
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -2,98 %
Platz 13
SPDR S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF
Wochenperformance: +0,02 %
Platz 14
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +12,91 %
Platz 15
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: +9,04 %
Platz 16
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -9,21 %
Platz 17
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +5,81 %
Platz 18
