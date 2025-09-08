Servier acquires potential treatment for Fragile X syndrome, the most common genetic cause of autism spectrum disorder
Suresnes, France (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Servier acquires KER-0193, a potential treatment for Fragile X syndrome,
developed by Kaerus Bioscience, a Medicxi company
- KER-0193, a novel, orally bioavailable small molecule, was granted Orphan Drug
Designation and Rare Pediatric Drug Designation by U.S. FDA
- Acquisition strengthens Servier's neurology pipeline in line with its 2030
strategy
Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical group governed by a
foundation, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with
Kaerus Bioscience for the acquisition of KER-0193, a potential treatment for
Fragile X syndrome (FXS), the most common genetic cause of autism spectrum
disorder (ASD). This acquisition demonstrates Servier's commitment to building a
neurology franchise by expanding its pipeline with assets targeting rare
indications for patients with high unmet need.
KER-0193 was discovered and developed by Kaerus Bioscience, a UK headquartered
biotechnology company co-founded by Medicxi in 2016. Kaerus Bioscience
successfully completed a Phase 1 clinical study of KER-0193 in healthy
volunteers in March 2025, which confirmed the treatment to be safe and well
tolerated with excellent pharmacokinetics. Additionally, KER-0193 has been
granted both Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Drug Designations for
the treatment of FXS by the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).
Under the terms of the agreement, Kaerus Bioscience will receive an upfront
payment for the sale of KER-0193 and will also be eligible for development and
commercial earn-out payments. The total value of the deal could reach up to
$450M.
Claude Bertrand, Executive Vice-President of R&D at Servier, said: "KER-0193 is
Servier's first asset acquisition in neurology and so marks a significant
milestone in our 2030 strategy, reinforcing our long-term commitment to
establishing a leading neurology franchise focused on rare diseases. It reflects
our determination to build a differentiated pipeline of innovative therapies for
patients with underserved needs. We are particularly excited to advance KER-0193
as we believe it holds meaningful promise for patients living with Fragile X
syndrome, a condition for which no approved treatment options exist today."
Dr. Robert Ring, Chief Executive Officer of Kaerus Bioscience, said: "We
strongly believe in the therapeutic potential of KER-0193 in Fragile X syndrome.
Servier's firm commitment to neurology and global capabilities make it the ideal
