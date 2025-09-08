Servier acquires potential treatment for Fragile X syndrome, the most common genetic cause of autism spectrum disorder

Suresnes, France (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Servier acquires KER-0193, a potential treatment for Fragile X syndrome,

developed by Kaerus Bioscience, a Medicxi company

- KER-0193, a novel, orally bioavailable small molecule, was granted Orphan Drug

Designation and Rare Pediatric Drug Designation by U.S. FDA

- Acquisition strengthens Servier's neurology pipeline in line with its 2030

strategy



Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical group governed by a

foundation, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with

Kaerus Bioscience for the acquisition of KER-0193, a potential treatment for

Fragile X syndrome (FXS), the most common genetic cause of autism spectrum

disorder (ASD). This acquisition demonstrates Servier's commitment to building a

neurology franchise by expanding its pipeline with assets targeting rare

indications for patients with high unmet need.





KER-0193 was discovered and developed by Kaerus Bioscience, a UK headquarteredbiotechnology company co-founded by Medicxi in 2016. Kaerus Biosciencesuccessfully completed a Phase 1 clinical study of KER-0193 in healthyvolunteers in March 2025, which confirmed the treatment to be safe and welltolerated with excellent pharmacokinetics. Additionally, KER-0193 has beengranted both Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Drug Designations forthe treatment of FXS by the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).Under the terms of the agreement, Kaerus Bioscience will receive an upfrontpayment for the sale of KER-0193 and will also be eligible for development andcommercial earn-out payments. The total value of the deal could reach up to$450M.Claude Bertrand, Executive Vice-President of R&D at Servier, said: "KER-0193 isServier's first asset acquisition in neurology and so marks a significantmilestone in our 2030 strategy, reinforcing our long-term commitment toestablishing a leading neurology franchise focused on rare diseases. It reflectsour determination to build a differentiated pipeline of innovative therapies forpatients with underserved needs. We are particularly excited to advance KER-0193as we believe it holds meaningful promise for patients living with Fragile Xsyndrome, a condition for which no approved treatment options exist today."Dr. Robert Ring, Chief Executive Officer of Kaerus Bioscience, said: "Westrongly believe in the therapeutic potential of KER-0193 in Fragile X syndrome.Servier's firm commitment to neurology and global capabilities make it the ideal