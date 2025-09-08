Old gold makes wishes come true / Sharps Pixley - a member of Degussa, expands gold buying service (FOTO)
London (ots) - The gold price is currently soaring - an ideal opportunity to
give long-forgotten jewellery a new lease of life. Many people have old
jewellery, broken chains or inherited pieces languishing in drawers. They are
often worth more than they may appear, especially with the price of gold at
record-breaking highs.
Whether for an upcoming trip, making wishes into reality, or as a financial
buffer: those who act now can transform hidden treasures into new opportunities.
give long-forgotten jewellery a new lease of life. Many people have old
jewellery, broken chains or inherited pieces languishing in drawers. They are
often worth more than they may appear, especially with the price of gold at
record-breaking highs.
Whether for an upcoming trip, making wishes into reality, or as a financial
buffer: those who act now can transform hidden treasures into new opportunities.
With its professional old gold buying service, Sharps Pixley - a member of
Degussa, offers a trusted option to fully harness gold's potential. 'Many
customers are surprised at how much their old jewellery is actually worth,
particularly when it is professionally inspected and correctly valued,' says
Straller-von Kersten, Degussa Regional Manager.
New service in the UK: gold buying available in London from September
Already established across many of its international locations, Degussa is now
further expanding its old gold buying service: from September 2025, customers
can officially bring their scrap precious metals to Sharps Pixley, its UK branch
situated in London, for valuation and sale. This new capability complements
Sharps Pixley's existing gold and silver bullion buying service.On the premises,
customers will be personally supported by experienced experts - transparently,
discreetly and quoted based on the day's precious metal prices. Sharps Pixley
accepts jewellery, coins, watches, medals, bullion and other old gold items.
About Degussa
The name Degussa stands for quality and reliability in the world of precious
metals. As a trusted partner for certified investment bars and coins, Degussa
offers comprehensive services for precious metal investments, leading the market
among independent dealers in Europe. With approximately 220 employees, the
company currently operates 16 branches across Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and
Great Britain.
Press contact:
Degussa Holding AG,
Oberneuhofstrasse 12, 6340 Baar, Switzerland,
Andrea Haener,
email: mailto:presse@degussa.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105154/6112902
OTS: Degussa Goldhandel GmbH
Degussa, offers a trusted option to fully harness gold's potential. 'Many
customers are surprised at how much their old jewellery is actually worth,
particularly when it is professionally inspected and correctly valued,' says
Straller-von Kersten, Degussa Regional Manager.
New service in the UK: gold buying available in London from September
Already established across many of its international locations, Degussa is now
further expanding its old gold buying service: from September 2025, customers
can officially bring their scrap precious metals to Sharps Pixley, its UK branch
situated in London, for valuation and sale. This new capability complements
Sharps Pixley's existing gold and silver bullion buying service.On the premises,
customers will be personally supported by experienced experts - transparently,
discreetly and quoted based on the day's precious metal prices. Sharps Pixley
accepts jewellery, coins, watches, medals, bullion and other old gold items.
About Degussa
The name Degussa stands for quality and reliability in the world of precious
metals. As a trusted partner for certified investment bars and coins, Degussa
offers comprehensive services for precious metal investments, leading the market
among independent dealers in Europe. With approximately 220 employees, the
company currently operates 16 branches across Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and
Great Britain.
Press contact:
Degussa Holding AG,
Oberneuhofstrasse 12, 6340 Baar, Switzerland,
Andrea Haener,
email: mailto:presse@degussa.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105154/6112902
OTS: Degussa Goldhandel GmbH
Autor folgen