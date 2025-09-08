    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Old gold makes wishes come true / Sharps Pixley - a member of Degussa, expands gold buying service (FOTO)

    London (ots) - The gold price is currently soaring - an ideal opportunity to
    give long-forgotten jewellery a new lease of life. Many people have old
    jewellery, broken chains or inherited pieces languishing in drawers. They are
    often worth more than they may appear, especially with the price of gold at
    record-breaking highs.

    Whether for an upcoming trip, making wishes into reality, or as a financial
    buffer: those who act now can transform hidden treasures into new opportunities.

    With its professional old gold buying service, Sharps Pixley - a member of
    Degussa, offers a trusted option to fully harness gold's potential. 'Many
    customers are surprised at how much their old jewellery is actually worth,
    particularly when it is professionally inspected and correctly valued,' says
    Straller-von Kersten, Degussa Regional Manager.

    New service in the UK: gold buying available in London from September

    Already established across many of its international locations, Degussa is now
    further expanding its old gold buying service: from September 2025, customers
    can officially bring their scrap precious metals to Sharps Pixley, its UK branch
    situated in London, for valuation and sale. This new capability complements
    Sharps Pixley's existing gold and silver bullion buying service.On the premises,
    customers will be personally supported by experienced experts - transparently,
    discreetly and quoted based on the day's precious metal prices. Sharps Pixley
    accepts jewellery, coins, watches, medals, bullion and other old gold items.

    About Degussa

    The name Degussa stands for quality and reliability in the world of precious
    metals. As a trusted partner for certified investment bars and coins, Degussa
    offers comprehensive services for precious metal investments, leading the market
    among independent dealers in Europe. With approximately 220 employees, the
    company currently operates 16 branches across Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and
    Great Britain.

    Press contact:

    Degussa Holding AG,
    Oberneuhofstrasse 12, 6340 Baar, Switzerland,
    Andrea Haener,
    email: mailto:presse@degussa.com

