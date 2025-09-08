Old gold makes wishes come true / Sharps Pixley - a member of Degussa, expands gold buying service (FOTO)

London (ots) - The gold price is currently soaring - an ideal opportunity to

give long-forgotten jewellery a new lease of life. Many people have old

jewellery, broken chains or inherited pieces languishing in drawers. They are

often worth more than they may appear, especially with the price of gold at

record-breaking highs.



Whether for an upcoming trip, making wishes into reality, or as a financial

buffer: those who act now can transform hidden treasures into new opportunities.





With its professional old gold buying service, Sharps Pixley - a member of

Degussa, offers a trusted option to fully harness gold's potential. 'Many

customers are surprised at how much their old jewellery is actually worth,

particularly when it is professionally inspected and correctly valued,' says

Straller-von Kersten, Degussa Regional Manager.



New service in the UK: gold buying available in London from September



Already established across many of its international locations, Degussa is now

further expanding its old gold buying service: from September 2025, customers

can officially bring their scrap precious metals to Sharps Pixley, its UK branch

situated in London, for valuation and sale. This new capability complements

Sharps Pixley's existing gold and silver bullion buying service.On the premises,

customers will be personally supported by experienced experts - transparently,

discreetly and quoted based on the day's precious metal prices. Sharps Pixley

accepts jewellery, coins, watches, medals, bullion and other old gold items.



About Degussa



The name Degussa stands for quality and reliability in the world of precious

metals. As a trusted partner for certified investment bars and coins, Degussa

offers comprehensive services for precious metal investments, leading the market

among independent dealers in Europe. With approximately 220 employees, the

company currently operates 16 branches across Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and

Great Britain.



Press contact:



Degussa Holding AG,

Oberneuhofstrasse 12, 6340 Baar, Switzerland,

Andrea Haener,

email: mailto:presse@degussa.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105154/6112902

OTS: Degussa Goldhandel GmbH







