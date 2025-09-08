RavenDB Launches the First Fully Integrated, Database-Native AI Agent Creator
Hadera, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Unlike the limited embedded solutions on the
market, this first-of-its-kind feature lets developers build fully native AI
agents to turn existing data into personalized experiences.
RavenDB (https://ravendb.net/) , a multi-model NoSQL document database trusted
by developers and enterprises worldwide, today announced the launch of its AI
Agent Creator, a first-to-market feature fully integrated into the database,
that reduces the time required to build AI agents from weeks, months, or even
years to just days.
Gartner recently named AI agents one of the fastest-rising technologies on its
2025 Hype Cycle, yet a recent MIT study found that 95% of enterprise AI projects
fail to deliver business impact, not because the models fall short, but because
embedding them into workflows and data systems is too complex. RavenDB's AI
Agent Creator removes that barrier by running agents natively inside the
database, giving developers secure, direct access to operational data. By
keeping agents close to the data and automating integration, RavenDB turns
months of uncertainty into days of reliable, context-aware AI delivery.
"Consumers can already plan meals, design entire trips, or get advice from AI
platforms such as ChatGPT and Gemini in seconds, yet enterprises are still stuck
with rigid, scripted chatbots," said Oren Eini, CEO and Founder of RavenDB. "Our
AI Agent Creator is the missing piece, enabling developers to build fully
integrated agents directly within the database, with secure access to live
operational data so that they can go from idea to proof of concept in minutes,
and production-ready agents in a matter of just a few days."
Unlike scripted bots or AI-assisted chatbots limited to generic knowledge, with
the AI Agent Creator, developers can deploy intelligent agents with built-in
guardrails. Developers define the scope in which each agent can operate on
behalf of specific users, while seamlessly connecting to existing validation,
authorization, and business logic. To give developers stronger control, enhanced
safety, and greater precision over how data and operations are accessed, the
large language model (LLM) follows a zero trust, default deny approach, where no
data or operations are accessible unless explicitly approved.
When an end-user submits a request in natural language, RavenDB invokes the
agent to process the request and communicates the tools and actions it has
within the scope defined by the developer. RavenDB then orchestrates the entire
flow, referencing existing business logic to perform approved operations. This
process provides accurate, personalized responses without ever exposing the full
database, moving data to external servers, writing complex code, or compromising
security.
The feature supports all LLMs and uses smart caching, summarizing agent memory
and history, reducing redundant requests for reasoning-intensive tasks. This
significantly cuts AI spend and optimizes costs without sacrificing accuracy,
making it a critical efficiency tool in agentic AI workflows.
Now available as part of RavenDB 7.1, the AI Agent Creator lets customers start
building and deploying agents immediately, without re-architecting systems or
compromising data security. RavenDB agentic AI runs across cloud, on-premise,
and edge environments.
To start using RavenDB's AI Agent Creator Tool today, visit: https://ravendb.net
/lp/ai-agent-creator?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=ai_agents_pr_
2025
About RavenDB:
RavenDB is a hybrid NoSQL document database built for modern application
development. Used by 12,000 companies across 50 industries, RavenDB helps teams
move faster with seamless data management across cloud, on-prem, and edge
environments. With full-text search, automatic indexes, and an easy-to-use
studio for monitoring and administration, RavenDB is the database developers
love and enterprises trust. Learn more at https://www.ravendb.net/ .
