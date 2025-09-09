CHAPTERS Group Unveils Preliminary H1 2025 Results

CHAPTERS Group AG reported a 51% increase in pro-forma revenues to approximately €85 million for the first half of 2025, compared to €56 million in the same period of 2024.

The company's pro-forma adjusted operating EBITDA rose by 41% to approximately €19 million for the first half of 2025, compared to €13 million in the first half of 2024.

CHAPTERS expects organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits and organic adjusted operating EBITDA growth in the low-teens percent range for the fiscal year 2025.

The Expatrio merger, announced in May 2025 and closed in June 2025, is expected to have a slightly positive effect on organic revenue growth and a slightly negative effect on organic EBITDA growth in the Financial Technologies segment.

Since June 30, 2025, CHAPTERS has signed four VMS acquisitions, indicating continued growth momentum, and has made key hires in AI tech and origination teams.

CHAPTERS issued the first tranche of senior unsecured bonds to lower the cost of capital and support ongoing M&A activities, with consolidated and separate interim financial statements expected in October 2025.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Halbjahresabschluss" to English is "Publication of Half-Year Financial Statements.", at CHAPTERS Group is on 01.10.2025.

The price of CHAPTERS Group at the time of the news was 37,10EUR and was up +0,27 % compared with the previous day.





