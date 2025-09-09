113 0 Kommentare M1 Kliniken: H1 Success with 24% EBIT Growth, EPS Hits €0.63

M1 Kliniken AG shines in the first half of 2025, showcasing impressive growth and strategic expansion. With a 24% EBIT surge and earnings per share reaching EUR 0.63, the company marks a successful period. Group revenue climbed 9.4% to EUR 183.5 million, while EBITDA soared by 21% to EUR 20.5 million. The Beauty segment's profitability soared, with a 5.5% revenue increase and a 48.9% EBIT rise. Despite an 11% revenue boost, the Trading segment faced a 32.8% EBIT decline. M1 Kliniken AG, Europe's leading aesthetic service provider, plans further clinic expansions and aims for substantial Beauty segment revenue growth.

