M1 Kliniken: H1 Success with 24% EBIT Growth, EPS Hits €0.63
M1 Kliniken AG shines in the first half of 2025, showcasing impressive growth and strategic expansion. With a 24% EBIT surge and earnings per share reaching EUR 0.63, the company marks a successful period. Group revenue climbed 9.4% to EUR 183.5 million, while EBITDA soared by 21% to EUR 20.5 million. The Beauty segment's profitability soared, with a 5.5% revenue increase and a 48.9% EBIT rise. Despite an 11% revenue boost, the Trading segment faced a 32.8% EBIT decline. M1 Kliniken AG, Europe's leading aesthetic service provider, plans further clinic expansions and aims for substantial Beauty segment revenue growth.
- M1 Kliniken AG reported a successful first half of 2025 with a 24% increase in EBIT and earnings per share of EUR 0.63.
- Group revenue increased by 9.4% to EUR 183.5 million, and EBITDA rose by 21% to EUR 20.5 million.
- The Beauty segment saw a significant profitability increase, with revenue up by 5.5% to EUR 51.2 million and EBIT up by 48.9% to EUR 15.0 million.
- The Trading segment experienced a revenue increase of 11% to EUR 132.3 million, but EBIT decreased by 32.8% to EUR 2.9 million.
- M1 Kliniken AG plans to expand its network of clinics and aims for revenue between EUR 100 million and EUR 120 million in the Beauty segment for the full year 2025.
- M1 Kliniken AG operates 58 clinics in ten countries and is the leading provider of medical aesthetic services in Europe and Australia.
The price of M1 Kliniken at the time of the news was 14,300EUR and was up +2,36 % compared with the previous day.
21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,320EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,14 % since publication.
