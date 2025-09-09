468 SPAC II: Marley Spoon's Q2 Triumph with €1.6M EBIT & 37.6% Margin
Marley Spoon Group SE demonstrates financial resilience in Q2 2025, achieving a positive EBIT and record contribution margin, while navigating revenue challenges with strategic agility.
- Marley Spoon Group SE reported a positive EBIT of €1.6 million for Q2 2025, an increase of €4.8 million year-over-year.
- The contribution margin reached a record high of 37.6%, improving by 295 basis points compared to the previous year.
- Net revenue was €64.2 million, reflecting a 21.6% decrease in constant currency due to a 48.8% reduction in marketing investment and the sale of the Chefgood business.
- Operating EBITDA margin improved to 7.8%, marking seven consecutive quarters of positive performance, with a significant increase of 652 basis points year-over-year.
- Cash flow from operating activities was €(2.6) million, with a quarter-end cash balance of €5.2 million, showing a €2.4 million improvement compared to the prior year.
- The company experienced growth in customer engagement, with a 5.4% increase in order frequency and a 5.8% rise in average order value, despite a decrease in net revenue.
