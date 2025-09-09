468 SPAC II: Marley Spoon's Q2 Triumph with €1.6M EBIT & 37.6% Margin

Marley Spoon Group SE reported a positive EBIT of €1.6 million for Q2 2025, an increase of €4.8 million year-over-year.

The contribution margin reached a record high of 37.6%, improving by 295 basis points compared to the previous year.

Net revenue was €64.2 million, reflecting a 21.6% decrease in constant currency due to a 48.8% reduction in marketing investment and the sale of the Chefgood business.

Operating EBITDA margin improved to 7.8%, marking seven consecutive quarters of positive performance, with a significant increase of 652 basis points year-over-year.

Cash flow from operating activities was €(2.6) million, with a quarter-end cash balance of €5.2 million, showing a €2.4 million improvement compared to the prior year.

The company experienced growth in customer engagement, with a 5.4% increase in order frequency and a 5.8% rise in average order value, despite a decrease in net revenue.

