Clearway Capital Hails Creditor Support at GZO Meeting
Clearway Capital's strategic engagement with creditors and stakeholders is set to redefine GZO AG's future, balancing financial interests with employee welfare in a transparent and responsible manner.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Clearway Capital thanked 164 creditors for their support at the GZO-Creditors’ Meeting on September 8, 2025, representing claims of approximately CHF 165 million.
- The creditors' support signals the need for alternative plans for the successful restructuring of GZO AG.
- Two individuals proposed by Clearway were elected to the creditors’ committee, giving financial creditors a majority.
- Approximately 250 employees of GZO AG were present at the meeting, voicing their concerns regarding the restructuring process.
- Clearway Capital is committed to working with all stakeholders to achieve a balanced solution that safeguards employee interests.
- Clearway Capital Partners focuses on responsible ownership and maximizing investor value while promoting transparent corporate practices.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.