Amprion Thrives: Boosts Business & Expands Grid Investments
Amprion GmbH has surged ahead in 2025, showcasing impressive financial growth and strategic investments in sustainable energy infrastructure.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Amprion GmbH achieved strong financial results in the first half of 2025, with a revenue increase of 11.3% to approximately €3.1 billion.
- The company invested around €2.0 billion in grid expansion, marking a 50% increase compared to the same period last year.
- Amprion issued a green bond totaling €1 billion in May 2025, with tranches maturing in 4.5 and 11 years, to support sustainable projects.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 33.4% to around €792 million, and adjusted net income increased by 47.8% to approximately €288 million.
- Significant progress was made on major projects like Rhein-Main-Link, Ultranet, A-Nord, and offshore grid connections, with plans to invest €36.4 billion by 2029.
- The Green Finance Investor Report 2024 provides transparency on the use of funds from green bonds, with a project portfolio of €9.7 billion compared to €5.1 billion raised.
