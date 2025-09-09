Melitta Group becomes official coffee partner of Real Madrid (FOTO)
Minden (ots) - - Cooperation with one of the world's most successful soccer
clubs creates visibility among the largest sports fan base worldwide
- Melitta will be the exclusive coffee partner of Real Madrid for the next five
years
clubs creates visibility among the largest sports fan base worldwide
- Melitta will be the exclusive coffee partner of Real Madrid for the next five
years
- Extensive communications and marketing package agreed for the women's and
men's teams
With the start of the 2025/26 season, the Melitta Group will be the official
coffee partner of Real Madrid, one of the most successful soccer clubs in the
world. Melitta will provide the Bernabéu, training ground and offices with
coffee machines, coffee and service for the next 5 years. The partnership also
includes a comprehensive package of communication and marketing activities. The
agreements apply to both the women's and men's teams.
Increasing brand awareness and perception
"We are delighted about the partnership with Real Madrid, a club with a unique
history of success and global appeal," says Jero Bentz, member of the management
board and great-grandson of company founder Melitta Bentz. "This cooperation
will increase global awareness and perception of our brand. The commitment is a
valuable part of our long-term corporate strategy, which is focused on growth
and internationalization."
Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations at Real Madrid, adds: "We
are very excited to be working with the Melitta Group. In them, we have found a
strong partner who shares our values of excellence, quality, and passion."
Numerous joint communication activities
As the official and exclusive coffee partner, the Melitta Group will be
providing the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with over 60 professional XT6 fully
automatic coffee machines and over 150 Barista TS machines in the VIP and
general spectator areas, as well as the club grounds, including the training
centre and all office areas. The Melitta Group will also have numerous
opportunities for communication. These include perimeter advertising, marketing
activities in the stadium, access to players, joint events, online and social
media activities.
Next logical step after successful collaboration with Manchester United
The partnership with Real Madrid is a seamless continuation of the Melitta
Group's successful collaboration with Manchester United, which ended in 2025
after eight years. "The partnership with Manchester United was a great success
for us. It significantly increased our brand awareness and sustainably boosted
interest in our products - from coffee and coffee accessories to household
products - among the target groups we wanted to reach," says Patrick Schenk,
responsible for sports partnerships at the Melitta Group. "The partnership with
Real Madrid is now the logical next step in further expanding the successful
model of global sponsorship."
Real Madrid is one of the most successful soccer clubs in the world. The club
has won the Champions League 15 times and the Spanish league 36 times. With
around 750 million fans and 584 million social media followers, Real Madrid is
the football club with the widest reach worldwide. Every year, around 3.5
million people visit the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, which hosts over 250 events
per year. Real Madrid's women's team is a multiple Champions League participant
and runner-up in the Primera Division.
International, national, and regional sports partnerships
The Melitta Group's sports sponsorship has strong roots in international,
national, and regional sports. Sports partnerships are currently in place with
Borussia Dortmund, Arminia Bielefeld, Minas Tenis Clube, GWD Minden,
Bessel-Ruder-Club, and Minden Wolves.
Contact:
Annika von Hollen
Head of External Communication
Corporate Communications &
Sustainability
Phone: +49 151 / 22 08 48 10
E-Mail: mailto:annika.von.hollen@melitta.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106329/6113954
OTS: Melitta Group Management GmbH & Co. KG
men's teams
With the start of the 2025/26 season, the Melitta Group will be the official
coffee partner of Real Madrid, one of the most successful soccer clubs in the
world. Melitta will provide the Bernabéu, training ground and offices with
coffee machines, coffee and service for the next 5 years. The partnership also
includes a comprehensive package of communication and marketing activities. The
agreements apply to both the women's and men's teams.
Increasing brand awareness and perception
"We are delighted about the partnership with Real Madrid, a club with a unique
history of success and global appeal," says Jero Bentz, member of the management
board and great-grandson of company founder Melitta Bentz. "This cooperation
will increase global awareness and perception of our brand. The commitment is a
valuable part of our long-term corporate strategy, which is focused on growth
and internationalization."
Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations at Real Madrid, adds: "We
are very excited to be working with the Melitta Group. In them, we have found a
strong partner who shares our values of excellence, quality, and passion."
Numerous joint communication activities
As the official and exclusive coffee partner, the Melitta Group will be
providing the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with over 60 professional XT6 fully
automatic coffee machines and over 150 Barista TS machines in the VIP and
general spectator areas, as well as the club grounds, including the training
centre and all office areas. The Melitta Group will also have numerous
opportunities for communication. These include perimeter advertising, marketing
activities in the stadium, access to players, joint events, online and social
media activities.
Next logical step after successful collaboration with Manchester United
The partnership with Real Madrid is a seamless continuation of the Melitta
Group's successful collaboration with Manchester United, which ended in 2025
after eight years. "The partnership with Manchester United was a great success
for us. It significantly increased our brand awareness and sustainably boosted
interest in our products - from coffee and coffee accessories to household
products - among the target groups we wanted to reach," says Patrick Schenk,
responsible for sports partnerships at the Melitta Group. "The partnership with
Real Madrid is now the logical next step in further expanding the successful
model of global sponsorship."
Real Madrid is one of the most successful soccer clubs in the world. The club
has won the Champions League 15 times and the Spanish league 36 times. With
around 750 million fans and 584 million social media followers, Real Madrid is
the football club with the widest reach worldwide. Every year, around 3.5
million people visit the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, which hosts over 250 events
per year. Real Madrid's women's team is a multiple Champions League participant
and runner-up in the Primera Division.
International, national, and regional sports partnerships
The Melitta Group's sports sponsorship has strong roots in international,
national, and regional sports. Sports partnerships are currently in place with
Borussia Dortmund, Arminia Bielefeld, Minas Tenis Clube, GWD Minden,
Bessel-Ruder-Club, and Minden Wolves.
Contact:
Annika von Hollen
Head of External Communication
Corporate Communications &
Sustainability
Phone: +49 151 / 22 08 48 10
E-Mail: mailto:annika.von.hollen@melitta.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106329/6113954
OTS: Melitta Group Management GmbH & Co. KG
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte