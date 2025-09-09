    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsManchester United Registered (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Manchester United Registered (A)
    Melitta Group becomes official coffee partner of Real Madrid (FOTO)

    Minden (ots) - - Cooperation with one of the world's most successful soccer
    clubs creates visibility among the largest sports fan base worldwide

    - Melitta will be the exclusive coffee partner of Real Madrid for the next five
    years

    - Extensive communications and marketing package agreed for the women's and
    men's teams

    With the start of the 2025/26 season, the Melitta Group will be the official
    coffee partner of Real Madrid, one of the most successful soccer clubs in the
    world. Melitta will provide the Bernabéu, training ground and offices with
    coffee machines, coffee and service for the next 5 years. The partnership also
    includes a comprehensive package of communication and marketing activities. The
    agreements apply to both the women's and men's teams.

    Increasing brand awareness and perception

    "We are delighted about the partnership with Real Madrid, a club with a unique
    history of success and global appeal," says Jero Bentz, member of the management
    board and great-grandson of company founder Melitta Bentz. "This cooperation
    will increase global awareness and perception of our brand. The commitment is a
    valuable part of our long-term corporate strategy, which is focused on growth
    and internationalization."

    Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations at Real Madrid, adds: "We
    are very excited to be working with the Melitta Group. In them, we have found a
    strong partner who shares our values of excellence, quality, and passion."

    Numerous joint communication activities

    As the official and exclusive coffee partner, the Melitta Group will be
    providing the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with over 60 professional XT6 fully
    automatic coffee machines and over 150 Barista TS machines in the VIP and
    general spectator areas, as well as the club grounds, including the training
    centre and all office areas. The Melitta Group will also have numerous
    opportunities for communication. These include perimeter advertising, marketing
    activities in the stadium, access to players, joint events, online and social
    media activities.

    Next logical step after successful collaboration with Manchester United

    The partnership with Real Madrid is a seamless continuation of the Melitta
    Group's successful collaboration with Manchester United, which ended in 2025
    after eight years. "The partnership with Manchester United was a great success
    for us. It significantly increased our brand awareness and sustainably boosted
    interest in our products - from coffee and coffee accessories to household
    products - among the target groups we wanted to reach," says Patrick Schenk,
    responsible for sports partnerships at the Melitta Group. "The partnership with
    Real Madrid is now the logical next step in further expanding the successful
    model of global sponsorship."

    Real Madrid is one of the most successful soccer clubs in the world. The club
    has won the Champions League 15 times and the Spanish league 36 times. With
    around 750 million fans and 584 million social media followers, Real Madrid is
    the football club with the widest reach worldwide. Every year, around 3.5
    million people visit the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, which hosts over 250 events
    per year. Real Madrid's women's team is a multiple Champions League participant
    and runner-up in the Primera Division.

    International, national, and regional sports partnerships

    The Melitta Group's sports sponsorship has strong roots in international,
    national, and regional sports. Sports partnerships are currently in place with
    Borussia Dortmund, Arminia Bielefeld, Minas Tenis Clube, GWD Minden,
    Bessel-Ruder-Club, and Minden Wolves.

