The Platform Group Expands Furniture Portfolio with New Ventures
The Platform Group AG's strategic acquisition of PMR Handels GmbH marks a significant expansion in the furniture sector, promising enhanced industry connections and operational efficiencies.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG has expanded its portfolio in the furniture sector by acquiring a stake in Berlin-based PMR Handels GmbH.
- PMR Handels GmbH operates multiple online shops, including Sofa-dreams.com, and sells products in over 12 countries.
- The existing management team of PMR, led by Harald Rexilius, will remain in charge and the company will operate independently.
- CEO Dr. Dominik Benner stated that this investment enhances their platform approach in furniture retail and strengthens their position in the industry.
- The strategic investment aims to connect more furniture manufacturers to their platforms, reduce logistics costs, and lower marketing expenses.
- The Platform Group AG operates in 27 industries and reported sales of EUR 525 million with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 33 million in 2024.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at The Platform Group is on 14.11.2025.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,7000EUR and was down -2,02 % compared with the previous
day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,6800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,21 % since publication.
-2,42 %
-2,35 %
+18,01 %
-2,83 %
+17,18 %
+111,46 %
-68,84 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte