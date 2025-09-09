The Platform Group Expands Furniture Portfolio with New Ventures

The Platform Group AG has expanded its portfolio in the furniture sector by acquiring a stake in Berlin-based PMR Handels GmbH.

PMR Handels GmbH operates multiple online shops, including Sofa-dreams.com, and sells products in over 12 countries.

The existing management team of PMR, led by Harald Rexilius, will remain in charge and the company will operate independently.

CEO Dr. Dominik Benner stated that this investment enhances their platform approach in furniture retail and strengthens their position in the industry.

The strategic investment aims to connect more furniture manufacturers to their platforms, reduce logistics costs, and lower marketing expenses.

The Platform Group AG operates in 27 industries and reported sales of EUR 525 million with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 33 million in 2024.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at The Platform Group is on 14.11.2025.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,7000EUR and was down -2,02 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,6800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,21 % since publication.





