EVAN Group PLC Faces Insolvency; GÖRG Lawyers Take Charge
In a twist of corporate fate, EVAN Group PLC finds itself entangled in a complex legal web, with Swiss Merchant Group AG poised to play a pivotal role in the unfolding drama.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- The insolvency proceedings for EVAN Group PLC were opened at the Düsseldorf court on July 17, 2025, under file number 502 / N84/23.
- Swiss Merchant Group AG plans to file a claim in Switzerland for a Swiss franc amount through the law firm GÖRG Rechtsanwälte Gemeinschaft.
- The insolvency application was incorrectly submitted by GÖRG Rechtsanwälte Gemeinschaft, leading to financial damage for Swiss Merchant Group AG.
- Swiss Merchant Group AG is accused of opposing a restructuring plan in 2023, which contributed to the failure of EVAN Group PLC's StRaUG proceedings.
- Swiss Merchant Group AG will stand for election as the representative of the EVAN bondholders at a meeting on September 12, 2025, in Düsseldorf.
- EVAN bondholders can request information for a power of attorney and mandates via the email info@evangroup-proxy.com.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.