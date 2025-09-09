DAX, Wolfspeed & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Wolfspeed
|+45,43 %
|Halbleiter
|🥈
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|+39,45 %
|Internet
|🥉
|Veritone
|+34,41 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Fidelity National Financial FNF Group
|-9,13 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Ondas Holdings
|-9,50 %
|Netzwerktechnik
|🟥
|Albemarle
|-9,94 %
|Chemie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fussball GmbH
|Freizeit
|🥈
|Republic Technologies Incorporation
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Atos
|Informationstechnologie
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Invictus Energy
|Öl/Gas
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|310
|-
|🥈
|BioNTech
|87
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Tesla
|54
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|52
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|29
|Sonstige Technologie
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|25
|Internet
Wolfspeed
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 1
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +36,75 %
Platz 2
Veritone
Wochenperformance: -9,09 %
Platz 3
Fidelity National Financial FNF Group
Wochenperformance: -6,40 %
Platz 4
Ondas Holdings
Wochenperformance: +5,80 %
Platz 5
Albemarle
Wochenperformance: -3,92 %
Platz 6
Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fussball GmbH
Wochenperformance: +81,37 %
Platz 7
Republic Technologies Incorporation
Wochenperformance: +19,94 %
Platz 8
Atos
Wochenperformance: -0,96 %
Platz 9
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -24,74 %
Platz 10
Invictus Energy
Wochenperformance: +11,31 %
Platz 11
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: -41,72 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,80 %
Platz 13
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +4,23 %
Platz 14
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +3,33 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +1,03 %
Platz 16
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -2,43 %
Platz 17
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +36,75 %
Platz 18
