AVATR Presents the AVATR VISION XPECTRA at IAA Mobility 2025
Emotive Luxury Revolutionises the Industry (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - Major Brand Appearance at the Exhibition Stand in Munich
AVATR (https://www.avatr.com/en) , the innovative brand for electric mobility,
is making a statement at IAA Mobility 2025 and celebrating the world premiere of
the AVATR VISION XPECTRA. Under the guiding theme of "Emotive Luxury", AVATR is
presenting its first Vision Car, marking the beginning of a new era in high-end
mobility. The AVATR VISION XPECTRA will be showcased at stand KP185 in the IAA
Open Space on Königsplatz.
Emotive Luxury: A New Era of Mobility
AVATR (https://www.avatr.com/en) , the innovative brand for electric mobility,
is making a statement at IAA Mobility 2025 and celebrating the world premiere of
the AVATR VISION XPECTRA. Under the guiding theme of "Emotive Luxury", AVATR is
presenting its first Vision Car, marking the beginning of a new era in high-end
mobility. The AVATR VISION XPECTRA will be showcased at stand KP185 in the IAA
Open Space on Königsplatz.
Emotive Luxury: A New Era of Mobility
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
"With the AVATR VISION XPECTRA, we make the invisible visible - the emotional
connection between human and vehicle. Emotive Luxury becomes reality: not
status, but resonance. Not ownership, but feeling," explains Nader Faghihzadeh,
Chief Design Officer and Executive Vice President at AVATR. "We are redefining
the emotional connection between human and vehicle with the AVATR VISION
XPECTRA. This is how Emotive Luxury and a new level of Mobility Companionship
become reality."
The Vision Car embodies the essence of the brand. Every surface, every detail
and every interaction is designed to create a deep emotional bond. Three
emotional pillars define the experience: "Bold Confidence", "Vibrant
Individuality" and "Harmony with a Twist". Together, they form the "Energy
Force" - the invisible pulse that makes the car a living companion.
A Living Being on Wheels
The sculptural exterior radiates presence and clarity, while the interior
conveys warmth and a feeling of security. Intelligent sensors and responsive
ambient lighting allow the vehicle to breathe and react. At the centre is the
Vortex - more than just an interface: a perceptive, learning and interactive
companion made of light and movement.
Inspiration and Innovation
Under the leadership of Faghihzadeh, who brings two decades of experience and a
formative period at BMW, AVATR's design philosophy is shaped by meaning and
emotion. His vision has turned AVATR's Global Design Centre in Munich into a
creative hub where every vehicle is crafted with sculptural clarity and
emotional depth. With the AVATR VISION XPECTRA, the company reaches the next
stage in its design language, uniting beauty with purpose.
The Essence of AVATR
The brand stands for vehicles with an Emotive Companion that accompanies the
user and adapts to them. The values and emotions of individuals are perceived
and reflected. Every AVATR combines natural warmth with futuristic
sophistication. Materials and surfaces are selected not just for their
appearance, but above all for the emotions they evoke.
connection between human and vehicle. Emotive Luxury becomes reality: not
status, but resonance. Not ownership, but feeling," explains Nader Faghihzadeh,
Chief Design Officer and Executive Vice President at AVATR. "We are redefining
the emotional connection between human and vehicle with the AVATR VISION
XPECTRA. This is how Emotive Luxury and a new level of Mobility Companionship
become reality."
The Vision Car embodies the essence of the brand. Every surface, every detail
and every interaction is designed to create a deep emotional bond. Three
emotional pillars define the experience: "Bold Confidence", "Vibrant
Individuality" and "Harmony with a Twist". Together, they form the "Energy
Force" - the invisible pulse that makes the car a living companion.
A Living Being on Wheels
The sculptural exterior radiates presence and clarity, while the interior
conveys warmth and a feeling of security. Intelligent sensors and responsive
ambient lighting allow the vehicle to breathe and react. At the centre is the
Vortex - more than just an interface: a perceptive, learning and interactive
companion made of light and movement.
Inspiration and Innovation
Under the leadership of Faghihzadeh, who brings two decades of experience and a
formative period at BMW, AVATR's design philosophy is shaped by meaning and
emotion. His vision has turned AVATR's Global Design Centre in Munich into a
creative hub where every vehicle is crafted with sculptural clarity and
emotional depth. With the AVATR VISION XPECTRA, the company reaches the next
stage in its design language, uniting beauty with purpose.
The Essence of AVATR
The brand stands for vehicles with an Emotive Companion that accompanies the
user and adapts to them. The values and emotions of individuals are perceived
and reflected. Every AVATR combines natural warmth with futuristic
sophistication. Materials and surfaces are selected not just for their
appearance, but above all for the emotions they evoke.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu BMW - 519000 - DE0005190003
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über BMW. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
Daddy94 schrieb 10.04.25, 17:44
Scheint als hätten wir einen kleinen Blauzi hier, der keine Ahnung von Wirtschaft. Ja Deutschland zahlt einiges an die EU und trotzdem profitieren wir mehr davon, als wenn wir nicht in der EU wären. Mal was vom Schengenabkommen gehört? Wir zahlen keine Zölle, wenn in EU Staaten exportieren, das würden wir aber, wenn wir nicht in der EU wären und darunter würden wir deutlich leiden. typische AfDler, keine Ahnung von Wirtschaft, aber Hauptsache das Maul aufreißenmitdiskutieren »
MrEstate schrieb 04.04.25, 18:14
Lag ich nicht so falschmitdiskutieren »
Roberto24 schrieb 28.03.25, 08:04
Und ich gehöre auch zu den 31 % ,, haben jetzt 4 Fahrzeuge in der Familie alles Benziner und nicht den elektro Schrottmitdiskutieren »
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte