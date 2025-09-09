    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBMW AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu BMW

    AVATR Presents the AVATR VISION XPECTRA at IAA Mobility 2025

    Emotive Luxury Revolutionises the Industry (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) - Major Brand Appearance at the Exhibition Stand in Munich

    AVATR (https://www.avatr.com/en) , the innovative brand for electric mobility,
    is making a statement at IAA Mobility 2025 and celebrating the world premiere of
    the AVATR VISION XPECTRA. Under the guiding theme of "Emotive Luxury", AVATR is
    presenting its first Vision Car, marking the beginning of a new era in high-end
    mobility. The AVATR VISION XPECTRA will be showcased at stand KP185 in the IAA
    Open Space on Königsplatz.

    Emotive Luxury: A New Era of Mobility

    "With the AVATR VISION XPECTRA, we make the invisible visible - the emotional
    connection between human and vehicle. Emotive Luxury becomes reality: not
    status, but resonance. Not ownership, but feeling," explains Nader Faghihzadeh,
    Chief Design Officer and Executive Vice President at AVATR. "We are redefining
    the emotional connection between human and vehicle with the AVATR VISION
    XPECTRA. This is how Emotive Luxury and a new level of Mobility Companionship
    become reality."

    The Vision Car embodies the essence of the brand. Every surface, every detail
    and every interaction is designed to create a deep emotional bond. Three
    emotional pillars define the experience: "Bold Confidence", "Vibrant
    Individuality" and "Harmony with a Twist". Together, they form the "Energy
    Force" - the invisible pulse that makes the car a living companion.

    A Living Being on Wheels

    The sculptural exterior radiates presence and clarity, while the interior
    conveys warmth and a feeling of security. Intelligent sensors and responsive
    ambient lighting allow the vehicle to breathe and react. At the centre is the
    Vortex - more than just an interface: a perceptive, learning and interactive
    companion made of light and movement.

    Inspiration and Innovation

    Under the leadership of Faghihzadeh, who brings two decades of experience and a
    formative period at BMW, AVATR's design philosophy is shaped by meaning and
    emotion. His vision has turned AVATR's Global Design Centre in Munich into a
    creative hub where every vehicle is crafted with sculptural clarity and
    emotional depth. With the AVATR VISION XPECTRA, the company reaches the next
    stage in its design language, uniting beauty with purpose.

    The Essence of AVATR

    The brand stands for vehicles with an Emotive Companion that accompanies the
    user and adapts to them. The values and emotions of individuals are perceived
    and reflected. Every AVATR combines natural warmth with futuristic
    sophistication. Materials and surfaces are selected not just for their
    appearance, but above all for the emotions they evoke.
