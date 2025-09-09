New Luxury AVATR Goes Global (FOTO)

AVATR VISION XPECTRA Made Its Global Debut, and Several Star Models Unveil at the Munich Auto Show (IAA) / Emotive Luxury, Born Global
Munich (ots) - - On September 9, AVATR hosted its "Brilliant New Horizon Brand
Day" in Munich, where the world's first emotionally intelligent concept car,
AVATR VISION XPECTRA, made its debut.
- AVATR will redefine future mobility aesthetics and interpret the concept of
"Emotive Luxury" by centering on original design and emotive intelligent
technology.
Day" in Munich, where the world's first emotionally intelligent concept car,
AVATR VISION XPECTRA, made its debut.
- AVATR will redefine future mobility aesthetics and interpret the concept of
"Emotive Luxury" by centering on original design and emotive intelligent
technology.
- AVATR has already had about 190,000 car owners globally and plans to enter
over 50 countries this year, establishing over 160 channel networks to
continuously accelerate its globalization process.
- From 9 to 14 September, AVATR will present its core models at the 2025 Munich
Motor Show (IAA). At the Königsplatz exhibition area, the brand will adopt an
immersive dual-scenario approach, combining indoor and outdoor displays to
showcase its holistic achievements in original design and intelligent
technology.
On September 7, 2025, AVATR Technology held its "Brilliant New Horizon AVATR
Brand Day" at UTOPIA München in Munich, Germany. The world's first Emotive
Intelligent (EI) concept car made its debut, alongside the limited-edition AVATR
012 co-created with Kim Jones, the exclusive custom AVATR 11 Royal Edition, the
Urban Luxury SUV AVATR 07, and the Luxury Sports Sedan AVATR 06. These star
models formed a new luxury matrix and will also be showcased from September 9 to
14 at the 2025 Munich Auto Show, fully showcasing the brand's systematic
achievements in original design and intelligent technology.
At the Brand Day event, Chen Zhuo, President of AVATR Technology, remarked:
"AVATR is not merely an electric vehicle company. We embody high-end
sophistication; we are characterized by intelligence and driven by design and
technology. However, what truly distinguishes us is our emotional connection."
In the future, AVATR will redefine the aesthetics of future mobility and vividly
articulate the concept of "Emotive Luxury" through a focus on original design
and emotionally intelligent technology.
AVATR VISION XPECTRA makes its global debut, with original design aesthetics
shining in Munich.
As a tangible manifestation of the "Emotive Luxury" concept, AVATR VISION
XPECTRA was born at AVATR's Global Design Center in Munich, Germany, led by
Chief Design Officer Nader Faghihzadeh. The center brings together nearly 200
creative talents from 25 countries. They integrate Europe's design heritage and
forward-looking aesthetic concepts with AVATR's understanding of future
intelligent vehicles, shaping AVATR's unique design philosophy.
As Chief Design Officer Nader explains, "AVATR VISION XPECTRA is not just
