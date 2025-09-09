New Luxury AVATR Goes Global (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - - On September 9, AVATR hosted its "Brilliant New Horizon Brand

Day" in Munich, where the world's first emotionally intelligent concept car,

AVATR VISION XPECTRA, made its debut.



- AVATR will redefine future mobility aesthetics and interpret the concept of

"Emotive Luxury" by centering on original design and emotive intelligent

technology.





- AVATR has already had about 190,000 car owners globally and plans to enterover 50 countries this year, establishing over 160 channel networks tocontinuously accelerate its globalization process.- From 9 to 14 September, AVATR will present its core models at the 2025 MunichMotor Show (IAA). At the Königsplatz exhibition area, the brand will adopt animmersive dual-scenario approach, combining indoor and outdoor displays toshowcase its holistic achievements in original design and intelligenttechnology.On September 7, 2025, AVATR Technology held its "Brilliant New Horizon AVATRBrand Day" at UTOPIA München in Munich, Germany. The world's first EmotiveIntelligent (EI) concept car made its debut, alongside the limited-edition AVATR012 co-created with Kim Jones, the exclusive custom AVATR 11 Royal Edition, theUrban Luxury SUV AVATR 07, and the Luxury Sports Sedan AVATR 06. These starmodels formed a new luxury matrix and will also be showcased from September 9 to14 at the 2025 Munich Auto Show, fully showcasing the brand's systematicachievements in original design and intelligent technology.At the Brand Day event, Chen Zhuo, President of AVATR Technology, remarked:"AVATR is not merely an electric vehicle company. We embody high-endsophistication; we are characterized by intelligence and driven by design andtechnology. However, what truly distinguishes us is our emotional connection."In the future, AVATR will redefine the aesthetics of future mobility and vividlyarticulate the concept of "Emotive Luxury" through a focus on original designand emotionally intelligent technology.AVATR VISION XPECTRA makes its global debut, with original design aestheticsshining in Munich.As a tangible manifestation of the "Emotive Luxury" concept, AVATR VISIONXPECTRA was born at AVATR's Global Design Center in Munich, Germany, led byChief Design Officer Nader Faghihzadeh. The center brings together nearly 200creative talents from 25 countries. They integrate Europe's design heritage andforward-looking aesthetic concepts with AVATR's understanding of futureintelligent vehicles, shaping AVATR's unique design philosophy.As Chief Design Officer Nader explains, "AVATR VISION XPECTRA is not just