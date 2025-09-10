Baloise Posts Strong Profits, Advances Refocusing Strategy
Baloise Holding AG's impressive 25.5% profit increase in H1 2025 underscores its strategic prowess, overcoming challenges and setting the stage for a transformative merger with Helvetia.
Foto: Ralph Dinkel - Baloise Versicherung AG
- Baloise Holding AG reported a profit attributable to shareholders of CHF 275.9 million for H1 2025, a 25.5% increase from CHF 219.8 million in H1 2024.
- The annualized return on equity rose to 15.5%, exceeding the target range of 12% to 15% set in their refocusing strategy.
- The combined ratio improved to 90.6%, down 2.6 percentage points from the previous year, despite incurring CHF 46.5 million in claims from a landslide in Blatten, Switzerland.
- The non-life business saw an EBIT increase of 85.6% to CHF 228.7 million, attributed to lower claims and strong net financial income.
- Baloise's life business experienced a decline in gross premiums written by 10.8% to CHF 1,928.4 million, reflecting a shift towards semi-autonomous pension solutions.
- The planned merger with Helvetia is on track for late 2025, aiming to create a leading insurance group in Europe with anticipated annual synergies of CHF 350 million.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Baloise-Holding is on 10.09.2025.
0,00 %
-1,84 %
-2,55 %
+3,59 %
+22,72 %
+47,62 %
+59,52 %
+100,36 %
+162,09 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte