Baloise Posts Strong Profits, Advances Refocusing Strategy

Baloise Holding AG reported a profit attributable to shareholders of CHF 275.9 million for H1 2025, a 25.5% increase from CHF 219.8 million in H1 2024.

The annualized return on equity rose to 15.5%, exceeding the target range of 12% to 15% set in their refocusing strategy.

The combined ratio improved to 90.6%, down 2.6 percentage points from the previous year, despite incurring CHF 46.5 million in claims from a landslide in Blatten, Switzerland.

The non-life business saw an EBIT increase of 85.6% to CHF 228.7 million, attributed to lower claims and strong net financial income.

Baloise's life business experienced a decline in gross premiums written by 10.8% to CHF 1,928.4 million, reflecting a shift towards semi-autonomous pension solutions.

The planned merger with Helvetia is on track for late 2025, aiming to create a leading insurance group in Europe with anticipated annual synergies of CHF 350 million.

The next important date at Baloise-Holding is on 10.09.2025.




