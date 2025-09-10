    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTesla AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Tesla
    Tesla, Oracle & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Oracle +30,61 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Sunrise Energy Metals +13,76 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Bloom Energy (A) +10,59 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Pilbara Minerals -11,35 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Iluka Resources -14,32 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Synopsys -19,46 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 SuperBuzz Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Santacruz Silver Mining Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fussball GmbH Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
      Novo Nordisk Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Tesla 58 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 BioNTech 52 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Almonty Industries 48 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Nebius Group Registered (A) 30 Internet Forum Nachrichten
      BYD 27 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield 25 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten




    Tesla, Oracle & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.