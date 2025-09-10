Tesla, Oracle & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Oracle
|+30,61 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|+13,76 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Bloom Energy (A)
|+10,59 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Pilbara Minerals
|-11,35 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Iluka Resources
|-14,32 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Synopsys
|-19,46 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|SuperBuzz
|Informationstechnologie
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fussball GmbH
|Freizeit
|Novo Nordisk
|Pharmaindustrie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Tesla
|58
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥈
|BioNTech
|52
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|48
|Rohstoffe
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|30
|Internet
|BYD
|27
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|DroneShield
|25
|Sonstige Technologie
Oracle
Wochenperformance: +39,34 %
Wochenperformance: +39,34 %
Platz 1
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +22,60 %
Wochenperformance: +22,60 %
Platz 2
Bloom Energy (A)
Wochenperformance: +15,54 %
Wochenperformance: +15,54 %
Platz 3
Pilbara Minerals
Wochenperformance: -10,58 %
Wochenperformance: -10,58 %
Platz 4
Iluka Resources
Wochenperformance: -9,82 %
Wochenperformance: -9,82 %
Platz 5
Synopsys
Wochenperformance: -18,19 %
Wochenperformance: -18,19 %
Platz 6
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -11,86 %
Wochenperformance: -11,86 %
Platz 7
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: -42,80 %
Wochenperformance: -42,80 %
Platz 8
SuperBuzz
Wochenperformance: -16,72 %
Wochenperformance: -16,72 %
Platz 9
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: +8,78 %
Wochenperformance: +8,78 %
Platz 10
Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fussball GmbH
Wochenperformance: +96,83 %
Wochenperformance: +96,83 %
Platz 11
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -10,97 %
Wochenperformance: -10,97 %
Platz 12
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +4,49 %
Wochenperformance: +4,49 %
Platz 13
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +0,92 %
Wochenperformance: +0,92 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -0,79 %
Wochenperformance: -0,79 %
Platz 15
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +45,61 %
Wochenperformance: +45,61 %
Platz 16
BYD
Wochenperformance: -2,67 %
Wochenperformance: -2,67 %
Platz 17
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +1,70 %
Wochenperformance: +1,70 %
Platz 18
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte