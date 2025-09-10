Q2 review: Shift to profitability amid revenue decline

Marley Spoon reported Q2 results that clearly underline the decisive shift towards profitability, despite ongoing headwinds on the top line. Q2 EBIT stood at € 1.6m, an improvement of € 4.8m yoy, marking the strongest quarterly performance in company history and extending its streak to seven consecutive quarters of positive operating EBITDA. At the same time, the company continues to grapple with declining revenues as net sales decreased by 21.6% yoy to € 64.2m. The decline reflects both, the deliberate pullback in marketing expenses (-49% yoy) and the divestment of Chefgood in Australia. While this strategy depresses growth in the near term, it aligns with management’s focus on profitability and returns on invested capital.

The underlying operational metrics highlight a more robust business model emerging from these strategic changes. The group’s contribution margin improved to 37.6%, up 2.9pp, while operating EBITDA margin rose 6.5pp to 7.8%. These improvements stemmed from tighter cost control, reduced marketing intensity, and efficiency gains across the supply chain. G&A expenses fell by 18.9%, equivalent to € 3.5m in savings. Net income approached breakeven at a € 0.6m loss, reflecting the operational leverage achieved. Importantly, customer engagement remained strong despite lower acquisition spend, with average order frequency up 5.4% and average order value rising 5.8%.